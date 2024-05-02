Why ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Was Canceled — Could It Still Be Saved?

“Money Honey” – Captain Milius returns to Hawai’i as the NCIS team works to catch a dangerous high-value U.S. Government target with the help of an informant unlike any they’ve ever encountered. Also, Tennant and Daniel deal with Alex’s acceptance into the Naval Academy, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, March 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Enver Gjokaj as Captain Joe Milius. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CBS is finally offering fans of its now-canceled shows some answers about its decision to put an end to their favorite series.

Specifically, network bosses George Cheeks and Amy Reisenbach revealed to the press (via Deadline) why it decided not to renew NCIS: Hawai’i.

“We had some tough choices this year,” Reisenbach said, citing an “embarrassment of riches” when it came to original programming. However, the execs noted that they made these cuts “to keep the schedule fresh and keep the momentum going.”

The execs also confirmed that there is no chance of resurrection for NCIS: Hawai’i (nor fellow canceled shows So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas) at CBS or Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i‘s cancellation led to an outcry of disappointment from Hawai’i lead Vanessa Lachey and NCIS star Rocky Carroll.

Lachey, for example, openly mourned the decision on social media by writing, “Gutted, confused, blindsided. Grateful, confident, beloved fans. Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!”

Later, she returned to the platform to add a lengthier statement, writing in part, “I wish we had more time, I’m sorry we don’t. I wish we had a proper good-bye, I’m sorry we didn’t. … In Hawai’i we don’t say ‘Good-Bye’ we say ‘A Hui Hou’ it means ‘until we meet again.'”

Meanwhile, Carroll told TV Insider, “I was shocked. Less than two weeks ago, I was doing a talk show with Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J. We were all sitting around celebrating being a part of the NCIS universe. You never know what the motivating factors are, but I’m hoping that those characters, because we still have the mothership as we call it, we still have NCIS: Sydney, and who knows, those characters may turn up. I mean, LL COOL J’s character came from Los Angeles and was in Hawai’i. So who’s to say that Vanessa Lachey’s character wouldn’t show up somewhere in the NCIS universe again?”

Earlier in the day Thursday, CBS revealed its 2024-2025 schedule as well as first looks at trailers for its freshmen dramas and comedies. The network also touted a lead over competitive networks and streamers in terms of minutes watched in 2024 so far.

According to a press release from the network, Hawai’i‘s parent series NCIS earned 51.1 billion minutes, with the entire franchise pulling in 76 billion minutes.

The network revealed that its top series in the 2023-2024 season were (from top to bottom) Tracker, NCIS, Young Sheldon, FBI, Blue Bloods, 60 Minutes, Ghosts, and Equalizer, with Tracker, Elsbeth, and NCIS: Sydney topping the chart of new series.