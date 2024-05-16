After three seasons, “We’re going out with a bang,” says CSI: Vegas showrunner Jason Tracey as the CSIs at the Crime Lab work the last case we’ll see on the CBS drama on May 19.

“There’s never been a more personal case on CSI: Vegas. There are some very big cards left to turn over on our AI/robotics storyline, and Allie’s [Mandeep Dhillon] season-long effort to reconfigure how partnerships work at the lab. I’m so proud of how this cast and crew are bringing our story home,” Tracey tells TV Insider.

Following the explosion at the bio lab in the penultimate episode, Chris (Jay Lee) has been left unconscious and Max (Paula Newsome) abducted while calling Catherine (Marg Helgenberger). “Nobody is safe,” the showrunner warns.

Members of the team will head underground to look for the “imperiled” Max in the tunnels. “There are almost 600 miles of flood channels crisscrossing under Las Vegas. It’s a dangerous place. And while there have been a lot of scary things that go bump in the dark on CSI over the years, this is the first time we’ve really delved down into them,” notes Tracey. “It’s a testament to the franchise and the writers that we’re still finding exciting new corners of Sin City to explore.”

Those tunnels sound like the perfect way to get will-they-won’t-they pair Allie and Folsom (Matt Lauria) some quality time together…right? (She’s technically his boss; he was demoted after his off-the-books investigation of his mother’s murder.) “Folsom and Allie love their work and they love working together. They’ll be alone in the dark for most of the finale and it’s a good chance for them to really connect. The stakes can’t be higher, and they need each other,” says Tracey. “I think people will be happy with how we say goodbye at the end of this episode.”

When it comes to the ongoing AI/robotics case, “We’re about to show all our cards,” he promises. “All will be revealed, and a lot of things connect in surprising ways in this case. I hope it’s a very satisfying conclusion to our robotics run — which was one of the most fun serialized stories we’ve told on CSI: Vegas. The writers really crushed these episodes on our home stretch.”

It’s impossible for him to name any favorite memories or arcs from working on the series. “CSI: Vegas changed my life. It’s been an honor to tell these stories with these talented people. I’ve made lifelong friends, and gotten to stretch and grow as a storyteller,” he says. “I couldn’t have asked for more. (Except, you know, more seasons.)”

