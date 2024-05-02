Come Join the Reagan Family Dinner For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Blue Bloods Newsletter:

CBS has heard the cries of Blue Bloods fans loud and clear. Unfortunately, despite pleas from the cast and fans to keep the show going (including a fan-run “#SaveBlueBloods” campaign), CBS still plans to end Blue Bloods with Season 14 and has officially set its series finale date for December 2024.

The decision to stick to Blue Bloods‘ cancellation was announced among a swath of updates on CBS’ content slate on Thursday, May 2. CBS President Amy Reisenbach said in a press conference that while CBS will miss Blue Bloods, “All shows have to come to an end,” per Deadline.

She noted the pleas from the show’s stars to let them continue and said, “We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

Tom Selleck was vocal about his displeasure over the cancellation in an interview with TV Insider.

“CBS will find an awful lot of people aren’t ready to say goodbye to it. The show’s more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We’re certainly not out of ideas,” he told us, adding, “I’m not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I’m older, but so what? I want work as long as they’ll have me.”

Selleck’s not alone. Co-stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have also been vocal about the “sad” cancellation.

Alas, Blue Bloods will bow out by the 2024 holiday season. An exact Blue Bloods series finale date will be announced at a later time. The Blue Bloods Season 14 midseason finale airs on Friday, May 17 at 10/9c, and the series will return in October for Part 2. Get all the available details on the remaining episodes of Season 14 Part 1 here.