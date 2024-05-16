‘All American’ First Look: See Daniel Ezra Directing 100th Episode (PHOTOS)

Daniel Ezra directs 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

All American

Daniel Ezra directs the milestone 100th episode of The CW‘s All American, and TV Insider has the exclusive first look at the actor running the show. Ezra runs point while filming All American Season 6 Episode 8 in the gallery below, and the episode will see the team playing one of its biggest games of the year.

Here’s the official logline for the episode: “With one of the biggest games of his career around the corner, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) seeks guidance by revisiting his past. As Layla (Greta Onieogou) continues to work through her mental health recovery, she plans a major surprise for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling). Elsewhere, Olivia (Samantha Logan) receives some unexpected feedback from her publisher, and Asher (Cody Christian) takes matters into his own hands.”

The episode was written by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Chynna Ladage and will air on Monday, May 27 at 8/7c on The CW.

Before the 100th episode airs, Taye Diggs will return as the late Billy Baker in All American Season 6 Episode 8, airing Monday, May 20.

With Spencer clearly in reflection mode as stated in the logline above, it seems that Billy (whose shocking death in Season 5 has been reverberating throughout Season 6) could appear in flashback in the episode. Billy’s return will certainly serve as a poignant precursor to the milestone episode the following week.

Get the exclusive first look at All American‘s 100th episode in the gallery below.

All American, Mondays, 8/7c, The CW

Daniel Ezra directs 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

Series star Daniel Ezra is running the show in All American‘s 100th episode

Daniel Ezra and Mustafa Speaks on set of 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

Ezra directing Mustafa Speaks (Kenny Boone)

Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, and Spence Moore on set of 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

Ezra on set with co-stars Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, and Spence Moore

Daniel Ezra directs 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

Ezra details how a play will be run to the athletic actors

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James and Mustafa Speaks as Kenny Boone in 'All American's 100th episode, Season 6 Episode 9
Troy Harvey / The CW

Ezra in character as Spencer James with Mustafa Speaks as Kenny Boone

