Search Party

Search Party

Four 20-somethings come together after a former college acquaintance mysteriously disappears.

'Search Party' Season 4 Adds Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, & More

 Search Party John Reynolds Alia Shawkat Shalita Grant
Spoiler Alert

The 'Search Party' Cast Breaks Down the Courtroom Drama of Season 3

 Search Party Season 3 Alia Shawkat Shalita Grant
Spoiler Alert

'Search Party's Showrunners on Season 3's Influences, Its Wild Ending & Looking Forward to Season 4

 Search Party Season 3

Worth Watching: 'Twilight Zone' Returns, 'Search Party' on HBO Max, Lifetime's 'Power of Women'

 Search Party Season 3

'Search Party' Season 3 Sees Dory on Trial in New Trailer (VIDEO)

 Search Party Season 3 Dory Alia Shawkat
Preview

Alia Shawkat & 'Search Party' Bosses Tease Dory's Dark Season 3 Turn

 One Chicago Justified ATX TV From the Couch New Panels

'ATX TV...From the Couch' Adds One Chicago, 'Justified' & More Panels

 Search Party Premiere HBO Max

HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for 'Search Party,' 'Doom Patrol' & More

 search party 3
Preview

The Guys of 'Search Party' Talk Season 3 & the Move to HBO Max

 ANTHONY ANDERSON, TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

PaleyFest NY 2019 Announces First Selections: 'black-ish,' 'The Kominsky Method' & More

 DESIGNATED SURVIVOR -

TV News Roundup: 'Designated Survivor' Casts 'ER' Alum in Season 3, a 'Daredevil' Addition & More

 ep202gang
Preview

'Search Party' Cast on What to Expect in Season 3

 composite

Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 15-21): 'Does She Just Eat Cat Food?'

 composite

Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 8-14): 'Just a Little Bit of Christmas Magic'

 Best Lines Composite

Best Lines of the Week: (Nov. 25-30): 'It's Like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett; It Just Feels Forced!'

 Search Party

'Search Party' Co-Creator Hints Season 2 Is a 'Whole Lot Darker'

 Search Party

5 Reasons to Watch the Second Season of 'Search Party'

 cast - Search Party

'Search Party' Season 2 Trailer: Millennials Bond Over Their Shared Secret