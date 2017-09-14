Shows
Search Party
Four 20-somethings come together after a former college acquaintance mysteriously disappears.
Today, 11:00 am
'Search Party' Season 4 Adds Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, & More
June 30, 5:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
The 'Search Party' Cast Breaks Down the Courtroom Drama of Season 3
June 26, 1:30 pm
Spoiler Alert
'Search Party's Showrunners on Season 3's Influences, Its Wild Ending & Looking Forward to Season 4
June 25, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Twilight Zone' Returns, 'Search Party' on HBO Max, Lifetime's 'Power of Women'
June 15, 12:00 pm
'Search Party' Season 3 Sees Dory on Trial in New Trailer (VIDEO)
June 9, 10:00 am
Preview
Alia Shawkat & 'Search Party' Bosses Tease Dory's Dark Season 3 Turn
May 22, 11:00 am
'ATX TV...From the Couch' Adds One Chicago, 'Justified' & More Panels
May 13, 10:40 am
HBO Max Sets Premiere Dates for 'Search Party,' 'Doom Patrol' & More
October 9, 2019, 5:30 pm
Preview
The Guys of 'Search Party' Talk Season 3 & the Move to HBO Max
August 27, 2019, 12:45 pm
PaleyFest NY 2019 Announces First Selections: 'black-ish,' 'The Kominsky Method' & More
October 18, 2018, 6:15 pm
TV News Roundup: 'Designated Survivor' Casts 'ER' Alum in Season 3, a 'Daredevil' Addition & More
May 16, 2018, 1:30 pm
Preview
'Search Party' Cast on What to Expect in Season 3
December 23, 2017, 9:00 am
Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 15-21): 'Does She Just Eat Cat Food?'
December 16, 2017, 9:00 am
Best Lines of the Week: (Dec. 8-14): 'Just a Little Bit of Christmas Magic'
December 2, 2017, 9:00 am
Best Lines of the Week: (Nov. 25-30): 'It's Like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett; It Just Feels Forced!'
November 17, 2017, 12:00 pm
'Search Party' Co-Creator Hints Season 2 Is a 'Whole Lot Darker'
November 14, 2017, 3:00 pm
5 Reasons to Watch the Second Season of 'Search Party'
September 14, 2017, 2:00 pm
'Search Party' Season 2 Trailer: Millennials Bond Over Their Shared Secret
