‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Remembering Betty White, Lyle Lovett Returns to ‘Blue Bloods,’ Final ‘Search Party’

RuPaul’s Emmy-winning drag-stravagazna returns for a 14th season of fabulous sashaying. A weekend of vintage episodes saluting the late, great Betty White begins with a broadcast of her 1978 celebrity roast. Lyle Lovett is back on CBS hit Blue Bloods as Texas Ranger Waylon Gates. The party is over for HBO Max’s cult comedy Search Party after five seasons.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Do not sashay away from this Emmy-winning drag competition as it gears up for a 14th season of triumphantly bawdy antics. The cast is big enough this season for the contestants to be divided into two groups, introduced over two weeks. (The first lineup reportedly includes such concoctions as June Jambalaya, Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté and Willow Pill.) The show will later stir the pot by featuring its first cisgender heterosexual male competitor (Maddy Morphosis). Adding to the fun: Outspoken Grammy-winner Lizzo appears in the premiere as the guest judge.

Dean Martin Celebrity Roast: Betty White

While streaming aficionados can relive the legendary Betty White’s signature work on The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show anytime on Hulu, cable’s nostalgia channels offer more opportunity to appreciate this beloved talent, who passed away on New Year’s Eve at 99. First up, Decades replays her roast from 1978, when luminaries including Milton Berle, Phyllis Diller, Orson Welles (!) and her Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Georgia Engel showed up to rib the first lady of television. (Decades will air select episodes of MTM on Saturday and Sunday, with MeTV following suit on Sunday with some of White’s best episodes as MTM’s “Happy Homemaker” Sue Ann Nivens.)

CBS

Undercover Boss

The Emmy-winning reality series returns for an 11th season of clandestine peeks into the inner workings of companies on the frontlines. In the opener, the two co-founders of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving embark on some heavy lifting on their separate assignments to get first-hand knowledge about the strength of their company as they plot to expand it over the next few years.

CBS

Blue Bloods

An odd couple reassembles when Texas Ranger and Major Waylon Gates (Grammy-winning performer Lyle Lovett) returns to New York City on the heels of an illegal drug shipment, partnering again with Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). In the executive offices, Frank (Tom Selleck) has his hands full with Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh), who’s unhappy with the commissioner’s handling of a brawl between demonstrators and the police during a protest.

HBO Max

Search Party

The genre-busting cult satire throws its last shindig in a fifth and final season, when Dory (Alia Shawkat) emerges from her near-death experience to go into business with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (the ever-mercurial Jeff Goldblum). As her sometimes frenemies Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) come along for the ride, expect plenty of darkly comic mayhem—and colorful guest appearances from the likes of Kathy Griffin and John Waters.

