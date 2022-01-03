Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy new weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 3-9.

With This Is Us (January 4 on NBC) returning for its sixth and final season, is it any wonder that it tops our list this week? Considering it’s made us cry, we’re looking forward to seeing the “real happiness” between Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) in the premiere. Also kicking off a new, “chilly” season is 9-1-1: Lone Star (January 3 on FOX), with the firefighters facing an ice storm in Texas.

In the world of reality shows, there’s a new Bachelor (January 3 on ABC) looking for love. Clayton Echard said he finds it, but what will that look like? Plus, The Amazing Race (January 5 on CBS) is back, with a season that started filming pre-pandemic, then shut down production for a year and a half.

While streaming shows may not dominate the Top 10 as they have in the past, there’s plenty to look forward to, as bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand’s (Ming-Na Wen) adventures continue in The Book of Boba Fett (January 5 on Disney+) and Search Party (January 7 on HBO Max) returns for Season 5 with Dory (Alia Shawkat) trying to “save everyone from their pain.”

What other shows make our Top 25 of the week?