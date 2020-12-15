Dory Plays Prisoner in 'Search Party's Season 4 Trailer for HBO Max (VIDEO)

Search Party fans are starting the new year off right because Season 4 of the dark crime comedy will officially kick off on Thursday, January 14 with three new episodes.

Additional installments from the latest chapter will be parceled out with three extra episodes arriving January 21 and the final four arriving a week later on January 28. The bingeable series will continue where the story left off after courtroom darling Dory (Alia Shawkat) was kidnapped by psycho stalker Chip (Cole Escola).

In Season 3, she and ex-boyfriend Drew (John Reynolds) stood trial for the murder of Keith Powell (Ron Livingston), but the joy over their "not guilty" verdict didn't last long before Dory was swept away. So, what are her friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew to do? Go looking for Dory, of course.

In the new key art and teaser trailer, viewers get a taste for the thrills that lay ahead as show goes full on horror story in Season 4. While Dory's cohorts search for her, they'll also get swept up in their own shenanigans with Portia acting in a film about the trial, Elliott becoming a far-right conservative talk show host, and Drew taking a job as a cast member at a theme park.

While they may not make appearances in the brief trailer, Season 4 will also feature a stellar cast of guest stars including Susan Sarandon, Busy Philipps, Ann Dowd, Griffin Dunne, and Lillias White. And in a fitting cameo, Goosebumps author R.L. Stine will make an appearance in the chilling new season.

Don't miss the nail-biting action when Search Party returns this January and until then, catch the exciting trailer below. And if you're looking for even more Search Party content, check out Search Party: The Podcast hosted by Bowen Yang.

Search Party, Season 4 Premieres Thursday, January 14, HBO Max