'ATX TV...From the Couch' Adds One Chicago, 'Justified' & More Panels

ATX Television Festival's virtual event just keeps getting better and better.

"ATX TV... from the Couch," taking place from June 5-7, has added events for Perry Mason, Outcry, Legendary, Search Party, Justified, One Chicago, Psych, One Day at a Time, Little Fires Everywhere, and more. (Additional panelists will be announced soon for these conversations.)

The cast and creatives of Perry Mason are hosting a conversation and giving a first look at the new HBO drama about the famed titular defense lawyer in 1932 Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Emmy award-winning director and executive producer Pat Kondelis will go inside Showtime's new sports docuseries Outcry about high school football star Greg Kelley, his conviction for the sexual assault of a four-year-old boy, his 25-year prison sentence, and the questions that emerged after.

HBO Max is bringing its new series Legendary, about the underground ballroom community, and a virtual table read for Search Party. Season 3 debuts on the streaming service on June 25, and creators and executive producers Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss and stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds, and Brandon Micheal Hall will be on hand to get people ready with a reading of the Season 2 finale and a sneak peek at what's to come.

FX is celebrating the addition of Justified to the FX on Hulu library with a retrospective of the series with creator, showrunner, and executive producer Graham Yost, director and executive producer Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter.

The One Chicago universe is also coming to the virtual ATX festival, with Chicago Fire showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and star Jesse Spencer and P.D. star LaRoyce Hawkins discussing the interconnected Chicago and larger Wolf Entertainment worlds.

Peacock is bringing Psych creators Steve Franks and Chris Henze and stars James Roday, Dulé Hill, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson, and Corbin Bernsen to celebrate the upcoming movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

One Day at a Time's showrunner, executive producer, and director Gloria Calderón Kellett and stars Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez will participate in an informal brunch to discuss the upcoming animated "The Politics Episode."

Showrunner and executive producer Liz Tigelaar, co-executive producer and writer Attica Locke, co-executive producer and writer Raamla Mohamed, co-executive producer and writer Amy Talkington, co-executive producer and writer Nancy Won, writer and producer Shannon Houston, writer and producer Harris Danow, and writer and producer Rosa Handelman will go inside the writers room of Hulu's Little Fire Everywhere and tackling issues of race, sexuality, and class.

Furthermore, "ATX TV...from the Couch" will feature a "Torchlighters" panel. This conversation about how women support each other in television and extend their own networks to help one another will be led by Pacesetter principal and executive producer Jessica Rhoades and creator, showrunner, executive producer, and director Marti Noxon and include creator, showrunner, executive producer, and director Tanya Saracho, Executive Vice President and Head of Drama at HBO Francesca Orsi, writer Lindsey Villarreal, and writer Erika L Johnson.

Finally, ATX is saying goodbye to series saying goodbye (and ones that already have) this year with "The End." Participants include The 100 creator, showrunner, and executive producer Jason Rothenberg and Blindspot showrunner, creator, and executive producer Martin Gero.

"ATX TV...from the Couch" will stream for free on ATX's YouTube channel, and viewers will be able to donate to fundraising efforts for​ Direct Relief and​ The Actors Fund ​to help those affected by COVID-19.

ATX previously announced panels for Scrubs, Cougar Town, The Bold Type, Nancy Drew, New Amsterdam, P-Valley, and more conversations.

You can register for "ATX TV...from the Couch" here.

"ATX TV...from the Couch," June 5-7