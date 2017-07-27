Turner at TCA: New Chris Pine/Patty Jenkins Drama Coming to TNT

During Turner's Thursday morning crop of panels at TCA, TNT made several news announcements, including one new drama that finds director Patty Jenkins and star Chris Pine reuniting fresh off their summer blockbuster Wonder Woman.

The new series, One Day She'll Darken, tells the story of Fauna Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949. The story then takes a sinister path when Fauna begins to investigate her past. Pine will play Jay Singletary, a former Marine-turned-hack-reporter who is pulled into the investigation that folds into the infamous 'Black Dahlia' Hollywood scandal. Sam Sheridan, who wrote A Fighter's Heart and The Disaster Diaries, is set to write the six-episode series, which will shoot this fall. Jenkins will direct the pilot and potentially more episodes. Pine will star in all six episodes.

In other TNT news, original drama Animal Kingdom has received a third season renewal. The series, which stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra, is currently airing its second season, with the season finale airing August 29.

"The Cody family's drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more," said Sarah Aubrey, executive vice president of original programming for TNT. "Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling."

Other news is the second season premiere date for TNT's original drama, Good Behavior, which stars Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey). In the series, based on a series of Letty Raines books by executive producer Blake Crouch, Dockery plays Letty, a con artist whose life cannot seem to stay on the straight-and-narrow. New episodes will begin airing on October 15. The series also stars Juan Diego Botto, Terry Kinney, Lusia Strus and Joey Kern.

In news for sister channel TBS, the comedy series Angie Tribeca starring Rashida Jones has been renewed for a fourth season. The series will also bring two-time Emmy-winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) to the cast for the new season.

TBS is also bringing three new series, including scripted comedy The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish. The network will also air a new head-to-head celebrity rap battle competition, Drop the Mic, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, starting October 26, and the classic game show The Joker's Wild will also get a reboot with Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild. TBS also announced the second season of Search Party will premiere on November 19, with two episodes airing each Sunday through Dec. 17.

