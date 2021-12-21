‘Search Party’: Dory Tries Selling Enlightenment in the Season 5 Trailer (VIDEO)

Dory (Alia Shawkat) and her pals — Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds) — are back at it in the newly-released trailer for Search Party‘s fifth and final season.

Set to premiere Friday, January 7 with all ten installments, the latest chapter of the HBO Max Original picks up where Season 4 left off as Dory awakens from a near-death experience. Now, she’s on a mission to save everyone.

“I believe that if people don’t awaken soon, something very bad will happen to us,” she says to a board of medical professionals in the teaser, below. “I have to save everyone from their pain.” As fans of the series will recall, Dory went through the traumatic experience of being held prisoner by an uber-fan named Chip (Cole Escola).

Now that she’s finally free and survived nearly dying in a house fire, she’s getting in tune with the world and people around her, including Portia, Elliott, and Drew who aren’t entirely convinced Dory is sane. Despite the qualms they might have, they stay by her side as she explores ways in which she can spread her message.

One of those ways is through a very public business partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum). With Tunnel’s funding and Dory’s vision, the duo believes themselves to be unstoppable. But as they embark on an altruistic journey together, the terrifying nature of that experience begins to set in.

Along with the show’s series regulars and Goldblum, Search Party‘s fifth season also features Jeffrey Self, Clare McNulty, Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

Don’t miss their wacky adventure, check out the trailer, below, and stream Search Party when it arrives early next year.

