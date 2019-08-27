PaleyFest NY 2019 Announces First Selections: 'black-ish,' 'The Kominsky Method' & More

PaleyFest NY 2019 is just around the corner, and the first selections for the festival have been unveiled ahead of the Friday, October 4 start date.

Celebrating television, the festival gives fans the opportunity to get up-close and personal with their favorite casts and creative teams of today's most popular series for screenings and discussions. This year marks the seventh for the two-week event, which will run until Tuesday, October 15.

While not every participant has been announced, Paley has announced its first selections, which include ABC's black-ish, Netflix's The Kominsky Method and TBS's Search Party.

"We’re thrilled to announce the first selections of PaleyFest NY which, represent some of the best comedies television has to offer," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO said in a statement. "Every October New Yorkers know they can look forward to all the entertaining conversations and can't-miss moments behind their favorite television shows that only happen at PaleyFest NY."

Additional shows are set to be announced on Monday, September 9, but until then Search Party serves as the first event in this lineup so far, with a presentation date of October 7. Meanwhile, The Kominsky Method follows on October 11, with black-ish near the end on October 13.

While attendees remain unofficial at the moment, Michael Douglas confirmed his participation in a statement, "Really looking forward to joining some of my fellow cast mates from The Kominsky Method at this year's PaleyFest NY. It's a great way to premiere and kick off our second season."

Meanwhile, Search Party's executive producer Sarah-Violet Bliss shared, "We are proud that this very New York show will be a part of New York's favorite television festival."

For fans of black-ish, executive producer Courtney Lilly revealed, "The black-ish family is excited to premiere a special look at Season 6 with PaleyFest NY as well as share some gems and stories from this upcoming season with our amazing fans."

Tickets for PaleyFest go on sale for Paley Center Individual Members on Thursday, September 12, at 12pm ET and to the general public on Friday, September 13, at 12pm ET. For Citi card members, they will have access beginning September 10 at 12pm ET before they go on sale to the public as Citi returns as PaleyFest NY's Official Card.

Stay tuned in the coming days for the rest of PaleyFest NY 2019's lineup.