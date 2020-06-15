'Search Party' Season 3 Sees Dory on Trial in New Trailer (VIDEO)

It's been more than two years since viewers of TBS' former quirky dark comedy Search Party saw Dory (Alia Shawkat) whisked away in handcuffs.

The show is poised to make its HBO Max debut with the Season 3 premiere on June 25, and Dory's fate following that cliffhanger will finally be revealed. Arrested as a suspect for the murder of private eye and former acquaintance Keith Powell (Ron Livingston), Dory will face the scrutiny of the public as she goes to trial.

Her kooky millennial crew of on-again-off-again boyfriend Drew (John Reynolds) and over-the-top duo Elliott (John Early) and Portia (Meredith Hagner) will be along for the ride. When Drew is dragged into the proceedings, Elliott and Portia will have to decide whether or not to testify as witnesses in the semi-accidental murder.

The upcoming ordeal is teased in the first trailer and key art released by the newly launched streaming service. When the national spotlight falls on Dory's case, fans will see her begin to crack as the stakes are raised in each episode.

"Things get just more ridiculous," Shawkat told TV Insider earlier this year. "I think all the characters, but especially Dory, changes the most. We see the darker side of her this season. I think she surprises herself with how far she's willing to go. She starts to really lose whatever good qualities she has left."

Silly shenanigans and a serious court battle will take viewers on one wild third-season ride. Search Party is executive produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. Season 3's cast includes Shawkat, Reynolds, Hagner, Early, Brandon Micheal Hall, Michaela Watkins, Shalita Grant and Louie Anderson among others.

Check out the trailer below and don't miss Search Party's long-awaited return later this month on HBO Max.

Search Party, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 25, HBO Max