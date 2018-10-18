TV News Roundup: 'Designated Survivor' Casts 'ER' Alum in Season 3, a 'Daredevil' Addition & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW THURSDAY TV NEWS:

Designated Survivor Builds Its Season 3 Cast

The former ABC series Designated Survivor is adding two new names to its existing list of cast members. ER alum Anthony Edwards and actress Julie White will join the third season of the Kiefer Sutherland led drama, Deadline reports. Edwards will play the President's Chief of Staff Mars Harper, and White will play Campaign Manager Lorraine Zimmer who is described as "a force of nature." They join returning stars Sutherland, Kal Penn, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci and Maggie Q.

Daredevil's Foggy Nelson Gets a Brother

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Netflix's hit series Daredevil it's been revealed that the show will add Peter Halpin to play Theo Nelson, the brother of Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). According to Deadline, the character is as friendly as his older brother, but is less driven career wise. The character will be a new addition to the universe as he's never appeared in the Marvel Comics where Daredevil originated.

Emma Bunton Adds Some Spice to The Great American Baking Show

Baby Spice is coming to ABC this winter. Emma Bunton is slated to appear as co-host of The Great American Baking Show according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Spice Girl will share duties with former returning co-host Anthony Adams.

Louie Anderson is Joining the Search Party

Season 3 of TBS' dark comedy Search Party has recruited an experienced dark comedy actor to appear in a recurring role. Baskets standout Louie Anderson will play a key role in the upcoming episodes reports Deadline. Anderson will play a Chicago lawyer named Bob who is described as "sweet but extremely absentminded."

Heather Graham Brings Life to The Hypnotist's Love Story

The Hypnotist's Love Story written by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty is getting the TV treatment with a series in development at ABC Deadline reveals. The project was supposedly championed by co-star and executive producer Heather Graham who will work on the project with Jane The Virgin's Katie Wech who is set to write the show. Telling the story of hypnotherapist Ellen, who discovers her current boyfriend has a super stalker ex-girlfriend.