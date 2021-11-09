‘Search Party’ First Look: HBO Max Sets Final Season Return & Unveils Guest Lineup (PHOTOS)

HBO Max has announced the beginning of the end for its comedy Search Party as the streaming platform sets a premiere for the fifth and final season.

Arriving with all ten episodes on Friday, January 7, 2022, Search Party‘s fifth chapter sees Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a very public business partnership with a charismatic tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (played by guest star Jeff Goldblum) as she faces life on the other side of her near-death experience in Season 4.

As for her old friends, Dory folds them into the mix with Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds) joining the venture and embarking on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Along with Goldblum, Season 5 welcomes new recurring guest stars such as Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

Season 5 welcomes back returning recurring guest stars Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty. Helmed by showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, fellow executive producers include Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez.

First debuting in 2016, the show initially launched on TBS before moving to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons. When the story kicked off, Dory and her pals embarked on a mission to find a former college acquaintance who goes missing, leading them on a twisty path of crime and self-reflection.

Get a first look at the upcoming season with the sneak peek images, below, and don’t miss out on Search Party‘s final season when it arrives early next year.

Search Party, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, January 7, HBO Max