‘Search Party’ First Look: HBO Max Sets Final Season Return & Unveils Guest Lineup (PHOTOS)

'Search Party' First Look: HBO Max Sets Final Season Return & Unveils Guest Lineup

search party season 5 hbo max
Courtesy of HBO Max

HBO Max has announced the beginning of the end for its comedy Search Party as the streaming platform sets a premiere for the fifth and final season.

Arriving with all ten episodes on Friday, January 7, 2022, Search Party‘s fifth chapter sees Dory (Alia Shawkat) enter a very public business partnership with a charismatic tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn (played by guest star Jeff Goldblum) as she faces life on the other side of her near-death experience in Season 4.

Search Party Season 5 Kathy Griffin, Jeff Goldblum, and John Waters

(Credit: Courtesy of HBO Max)

As for her old friends, Dory folds them into the mix with Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early), and Drew (John Reynolds) joining the venture and embarking on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Along with Goldblum, Season 5 welcomes new recurring guest stars such as Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo.

Season 5 welcomes back returning recurring guest stars Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty. Helmed by showrunners Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, fellow executive producers include Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns, and Tony Hernandez.

First debuting in 2016, the show initially launched on TBS before moving to HBO Max for its third and fourth seasons. When the story kicked off, Dory and her pals embarked on a mission to find a former college acquaintance who goes missing, leading them on a twisty path of crime and self-reflection.

Get a first look at the upcoming season with the sneak peek images, below, and don’t miss out on Search Party‘s final season when it arrives early next year.

Search Party, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, January 7, HBO Max

Search Party Season 5 Alia Shawkat and Jeff Goldblum
Courtesy of HBO Max

Following her near-death experience, Dory explores a partnership with tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn played by series newbie Jeff Goldblum.

Search Party Season 5 Alia Shawkat
Courtesy of HBO Max

Based on Dory’s appearance, could it have something to do with spirituality?

Search Party Season 5 Jeff Goldblum
Courtesy of HBO Max

Tunnel appears to be an eccentric fellow himself with some colorfully-patterned clothing and a high-end setting.

Search Party Season 5 Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Johny Early
Courtesy of HBO Max

Dory gets Portia (Meredith Hagner), Drew (John Reynolds), and Elliott (John Early) to join in on the venture, but did they bite off more than they could chew at brunch?

Search Party Season 5 cast
Courtesy of HBO Max

This image teases the moments following Dory’s rescue from Chip’s (Cole Escola) burning house in Season 4.

Search Party Season 4 Jeffery Self and John Early
Courtesy of HBO Max

Viewers also get a peek into the lives of Marc (Jeffery Self) and Elliott who memorably reunited at the end of Season 4.

Search Party Season 5 John Waters
Courtesy of HBO Max

John Waters is set to appear as a guest star, but his role remains unclear as he sits behind a glass desk in this first look.

Search Party Season 5 Kathy Griffin
Courtesy of HBO Max

Kathy Griffin also drops in for some laughs, but fans will have to tune in to find out what role she’ll play.

