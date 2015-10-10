Shows
Hunters
Nazi hunters discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City.
March 3, 5:00 pm
Spoiler Alert
7 Unanswered Questions From 'Hunters' Season 1
February 29, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (Feb. 21 - 27): 'I Wish You Every Happiness'
February 21, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Fresh Off the Boat' Docks for Good, Amazon's 'Hunters,' 'Clone Wars' on Disney+
February 20, 1:00 pm
Preview
'Hunters': Logan Lerman on Working With 'Electric' Al Pacino (VIDEO)
February 19, 12:00 pm
Review
Roush Review: Al Pacino Leads a Pack of Colorful Nazi 'Hunters'
February 17, 3:00 pm
Premiere
'Hunters': 3 Things to Know About Amazon's Anti-Nazi Vigilante Series
January 4, 4:00 pm
Preview
2020 Preview: 'Hunters' Creator Says Series Is His 'Pursuit of Justice'
December 28, 2019, 3:00 pm
12 Shows Making Us Excited for 2020 (VIDEO)
May 2, 2016, 1:30 pm
Julian McMahon on
Hunters
and Learning How to Click From His Dog
April 11, 2016, 11:05 am
In Syfy’s
Hunters
, Humans Become the Prey
April 11, 2016, 10:35 am
Roush Review: A Slapstick
Detour
, Ken Burns on
Jackie Robinson
, Syfy's Dreary
Hunters
January 14, 2016, 3:19 pm
Nip/Tuck's Julian McMahon Gets Alien
January 14, 2016, 2:00 pm
Syfy Sets the Return of
12 Monkeys
and Premiere of
Hunters
October 10, 2015, 1:30 am
Hunters
at NYCC: Gale Anne Hurd on Why New Series Is Scarier Than
Walking Dead