What’s Coming to Prime Video in January 2023
Prime Video and Amazon Freevee are ringing in the new year with an impressive slate of titles coming to their libraries in January 2023.
Among the highlights is the long-awaited second season of Hunters starring Logan Lerman and Al Pacino as well as the Jennifer Lopez–Josh Duhamel flick Shotgun Wedding. And don’t miss the return of The Legend of Vox Machina which delivers its second season to the streamer this month. Plus, Judy Justice will return for Season 2 on Freevee in the new year.
See the full list of titles coming to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, below.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
January 1
Dharma & Greg S1-5
Invader Zim
Nella the Princess Knight
Shimmer and Shine
12 O’Clock High S1-3
Welcome to Flatch
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
After Earth
Akeelah and the Bee
Ali
Antwone Fisher
Are We There Yet?
Baby Boy
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Black Dynamite
Blankman
Blue Chips
Breakdown
Breakin’ All the Rules
Broken City
Brown Sugar
Clue
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Downsizing
El Dorado
El Mariachi
Election
Employee of the Month
Europa Report
Failure to Launch
Forces of Nature
Frankie & Alice
Friday the 13th
Gamer
God’s Not Dead
Guess Who
Harold and Maude
Higher Learning
Home for the Holidays
I Am Not Your Negro
If Beale Street Could Talk
In My Country
In the Heat of the Night
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Juliet, Naked
Just Wright
Love the Coopers
Mad Love
Mean Creek
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible II
Mission: Impossible III
Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol
Mississippi Burning
Mo’ Money
Money Train
Mr. 3000
Muscle Shoals
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Paranormal Activity 2
Paranormal Activity 3
Paranormal Activity 4
Paycheck
Poetic Justice
Private Parts
Rec
Rec 2
Rec 3: Genesis
Red Dawn
Rejoice and Shout
Rosemary’s Baby
School Daze
Serpico
She Hate Me
Six Degrees of Separation
Sorry to Bother You
Tangerine
The Amityville Horror
The Big Wedding
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Butler
The Devil’s Backbone
The Duchess
The Foot Fist Way
The Gospel According to Andre
The Love Guru
The Peacemaker
The Running Man
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Two Jakes
Three Can Play That Game
To Sir, With Love
True Grit
Walking Tall
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Witness
You Got Served
January 3
Endeavour S8
Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul
January 6
*Cosmic Love France (Prime Video Original)
*The Rig (Prime Video Original)
Jurassic World Dominion
January 8
The Winter Palace
January 10
Sntich
January 13
*Hunters S2 (Prime Video Original)
*The Test S2 (Prime Video Original)
January 15
The Steve Harvey Show S1-6
An Officer and a Gentleman
Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
Road Trip
January 17
Vengeance
January 20
*The Legend of Vox Machina S2 (Prime Video Original)
January 21
Hercules
January 27
The King’s Speech
*Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video Original)
January 31
*Nate Bargatze: Hello World (Prime Video Original)
Orphan: First Kill
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
January 1
Nova Vita S1
Wagon Train S1-5
Battleship
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Booksmart
City of God
Click
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Contraband
Four Kids and It
Freaky
Fried Green Tomatoes
Get Him to the Greek
Grown Ups 2
How to Train Your Dragon
Identity Thief
Jumanji
Let Him Go
Lincoln
Little Fockers
Machine Gun Preacher
Man of the House
Me Your Madness
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Monte Carlo
Morgan
Morning Glory
Nerve
Office Space
Out of Sight
Passengers
Peeples
Planet 51
Red Sparrow
Shark Tale
Source Code
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The American
The Call
The Croods
The Darkest Minds
The Devil Wears Prada
The Family That Prays
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Hot Chick
The Night Before
The Purge
The Smurfs
The Smurfs 2
Think Like a Man
This Is the End
Tombstone
Unstoppable
Windows
Zombieland
January 6
Black and Blue
Power Rangers
January 23
*Judy Justice S2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
January 31
Killing Them Softly