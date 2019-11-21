Al Pacino Introduces the World of Amazon's 'Hunters' in New Teaser (VIDEO)

"Welcome to the Hunt," Al Pacino's character greets a diverse group of people.

Amazon Prime Video released the teaser trailer for its new conspiracy thriller series, Hunters, Thursday, and it offers a look at the "evil among us."

"There comes a time where we all must choose between the light and the darkness. But when there's great darkness in this world, perhaps the choice is made for us," Pacino's character explains. "We can't know such evil until it strikes, so the time to act is now, before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed."

The series, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele, follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. These Hunters have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. They set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.

In addition to Pacino, Hunters stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Hunters, 2020, Amazon Prime Video