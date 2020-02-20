'Hunters': Logan Lerman on Working With 'Electric' Al Pacino (VIDEO)

The beginning of Hunters is not going to be easy for Logan Lerman's Jonah Heidelbaum.

"When we meet him shortly after the beginning of the first episode, tragedy occurs, and he is devastated and angry," the actor previewed when he recently sat down with TV Insider's Jim Halterman. "[He's] searching for answers and trying to find out why and who did this to his grandmother."

Roush Review: Al Pacino Leads a Pack of Colorful Nazi 'Hunters' Prime Video's over-the-top revenge thriller follows an underground army seeking to expose Nazis living among us in the late '70s.

Hunters is led by Al Pacino, whom Lerman described as "electric." The Amazon series from Jordan Peele follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City. These Hunters learn that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the United States. They set out to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their plans.

"There's a big arc for my character over the season," Lerman continued. "Those first couple of episodes, laying out the groundwork, setting up the central conflict of the series, it all rides on my character's shoulders, and he's devastated, and it's very painful."

But don't expect to be able to guess what might be coming next as you tune in. "It takes left turns," he warned. "It's a more grounded and truthful way of exploring justice and grief."

Watch the video above for more from Lerman about his character, the series, and working with Pacino.

Hunters also stars Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin.

Hunters, Series Premiere, Friday, February 21, Amazon Prime Video