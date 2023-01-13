Final Act for Nazi Hunters and Rescuers in South America, Newsmags on Idaho Murders, War Over Soccer and Life on the Tennis Tour

Prime Video

Hunters

Season Premiere

The outrageous thriller about Nazi hunters seeking retribution moves ahead two years from Season 1’s shocking climactic reveal that Adolf Hitler—and his partner Eva Braun (Lena Olin’s “Colonel”)—are still alive, hiding in Argentina. (The time jump makes sense, given that it’s been two years between seasons.) In the final batch of eight episodes, available for binge-watching, Jonah (Logan Lerman) joins forces with Detective Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton) to bring what’s left of the team back together to track down this ultimate evil and bring the villain of all time to justice. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the colorful cast of action-hero archetypes, while Al Pacino (as the faux Meyer Offerman) appears in flashbacks.

Apple TV+

Echo 3

Season Finale

Breaking their kidnapped target out of a Venezuelan prison was just half the battle. In the season finale of writer-director Mark Boal’s action series, Special Ops warriors Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michiel Huisman) now have to figure a way to get out of Colombia with their prize asset, Amber (Jessica Ann Collins), who’s an emotional wreck on many levels. Given that their rescue has triggered a war between two South American nations, the manhunt is especially intense as they take flight through a crowded market.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Super League: The War for Football

Series Premiere

A four-part docuseries goes inside the controversial attempt by a consortium of European soccer clubs to form an elite breakaway Super League, challenging the organizational bodies of EUFA and FIFA. If you don’t think people take their football seriously, from corporate suites to the fans’ stands, check this out.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Break Point

Series Premiere

Legends come and legends go on the pro tennis circuit, and this sports docuseries from the team behind the celebrated Formula 1: Drive to Survive promises to be an illuminating glimpse into 2022’s ATP and WTA tours, following key players on and off the court as they chase top rankings. The series opens with five episodes, with five more planned for June. Featured players in the first round, covering action from the Australian to French Opens, include the volatile Nick Kyrgios, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, California’s Taylor Fritz, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Norway’s Casper Ruud. Adding commentary are past pros Chris Evert, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Maria Sharapova.

Justine Yeung/CBS

Fire Country

9/8c

This time the emergency hits close to home for Cal Fire, when a box truck crashes into the station, triggering a power outage and—what else—a potentially deadly fire. In other trauma news, Sharon (Diane Farr) and Cara (Sabina Gadecki), Bode’s (Max Thieriot) ex-girlfriend, each experience multiple medical crises.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

: Understandable fodder for true-crime franchises, the recent arrest of Ph.D. student in the November stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students has prompted both Friday newsmagazines to devote two hours to the case. Dateline NBC (9/8c) presents “Killings in a College Town,” with correspondent Keith Morrison interviewing friends and family members of the victims, as well as classmates and acquaintances of Kohberger. ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) goes a similar route in “Horror in Idaho: The Student Murders,” with correspondent leading the reporting, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit. SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (7/6c, Nickelodeon): All three animated shows from the SpongeBob universe— SpongeBob SquarePants , The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years —collide for an hourlong crossover special, narrated by the French Narrator and featuring GrandPat finding his way through each dimension. The special encores Saturday and Sunday.

(7/6c, Nickelodeon): All three animated shows from the SpongeBob universe— , and —collide for an hourlong crossover special, narrated by the French Narrator and featuring GrandPat finding his way through each dimension. The special encores Saturday and Sunday. Shark Tank (8/7c, ABC): The latest entrepreneur to join the sharks is Tony Xu , DoorDash CEO and co-founder.

, DoorDash CEO and co-founder. RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): Country music’s Maren Morris is guest judge when the queens create infomercials for a queer afterlife.

Gold, Lies & Videotape (9/8c, Discovery): A six-part docuseries recounts the Noss family’s decades-long battle with the U.S. government to gain access to an alleged fortune worth billions hidden in a New Mexico cavern that was annexed as part of the White Sands Missile Range.

(9/8c, Discovery): A six-part docuseries recounts the family’s decades-long battle with the U.S. government to gain access to an alleged fortune worth billions hidden in a New Mexico cavern that was annexed as part of the White Sands Missile Range. Blue Bloods (10/9c, CBS): While Erin (Bridget Moynahan) hires an image consultant for her D.A. campaign, father/commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with NYC’s transit chief over a patrol program causing injuries within the department.

