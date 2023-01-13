Final Act for Nazi Hunters and Rescuers in South America, Newsmags on Idaho Murders, War Over Soccer and Life on the Tennis Tour
Prime Video’s over-the-top Nazi-seeking Hunters thriller drops its second and final season. The Apple TV+ rescue thriller Echo 3 airs its season finale. Dateline NBC and ABC’s 20/20 each devote two hours to the Idaho student murders and the arrest of the alleged killer. A four-part docuseries details the attempt to create a breakaway Super League in European soccer. Netflix’s Break Point follows tennis pros on the world and Grand Slam tour.
Hunters
The outrageous thriller about Nazi hunters seeking retribution moves ahead two years from Season 1’s shocking climactic reveal that Adolf Hitler—and his partner Eva Braun (Lena Olin’s “Colonel”)—are still alive, hiding in Argentina. (The time jump makes sense, given that it’s been two years between seasons.) In the final batch of eight episodes, available for binge-watching, Jonah (Logan Lerman) joins forces with Detective Millie Morris (Jerrika Hinton) to bring what’s left of the team back together to track down this ultimate evil and bring the villain of all time to justice. Jennifer Jason Leigh joins the colorful cast of action-hero archetypes, while Al Pacino (as the faux Meyer Offerman) appears in flashbacks.
Echo 3
Breaking their kidnapped target out of a Venezuelan prison was just half the battle. In the season finale of writer-director Mark Boal’s action series, Special Ops warriors Bambi (Luke Evans) and Prince (Michiel Huisman) now have to figure a way to get out of Colombia with their prize asset, Amber (Jessica Ann Collins), who’s an emotional wreck on many levels. Given that their rescue has triggered a war between two South American nations, the manhunt is especially intense as they take flight through a crowded market.
Super League: The War for Football
A four-part docuseries goes inside the controversial attempt by a consortium of European soccer clubs to form an elite breakaway Super League, challenging the organizational bodies of EUFA and FIFA. If you don’t think people take their football seriously, from corporate suites to the fans’ stands, check this out.
Break Point
Legends come and legends go on the pro tennis circuit, and this sports docuseries from the team behind the celebrated Formula 1: Drive to Survive promises to be an illuminating glimpse into 2022’s ATP and WTA tours, following key players on and off the court as they chase top rankings. The series opens with five episodes, with five more planned for June. Featured players in the first round, covering action from the Australian to French Opens, include the volatile Nick Kyrgios, Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, California’s Taylor Fritz, Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur and Norway’s Casper Ruud. Adding commentary are past pros Chris Evert, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Maria Sharapova.
Fire Country
This time the emergency hits close to home for Cal Fire, when a box truck crashes into the station, triggering a power outage and—what else—a potentially deadly fire. In other trauma news, Sharon (Diane Farr) and Cara (Sabina Gadecki), Bode’s (Max Thieriot) ex-girlfriend, each experience multiple medical crises.
INSIDE FRIDAY TV:
- The Idaho Student Murders: Understandable fodder for true-crime franchises, the recent arrest of Ph.D. student Bryan Kohberger in the November stabbing murders of four University of Idaho students has prompted both Friday newsmagazines to devote two hours to the case. Dateline NBC (9/8c) presents “Killings in a College Town,” with correspondent Keith Morrison interviewing friends and family members of the victims, as well as classmates and acquaintances of Kohberger. ABC’s 20/20 (9/8c) goes a similar route in “Horror in Idaho: The Student Murders,” with correspondent Kayna Whitworth leading the reporting, including a deep dive into the recently unsealed affidavit.
- SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone (7/6c, Nickelodeon): All three animated shows from the SpongeBob universe—SpongeBob SquarePants, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years—collide for an hourlong crossover special, narrated by the French Narrator and featuring GrandPat finding his way through each dimension. The special encores Saturday and Sunday.
- Shark Tank (8/7c, ABC): The latest entrepreneur to join the sharks is Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder.
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (8/7c, MTV): Country music’s Maren Morris is guest judge when the queens create infomercials for a queer afterlife.
- Gold, Lies & Videotape (9/8c, Discovery): A six-part docuseries recounts the Noss family’s decades-long battle with the U.S. government to gain access to an alleged fortune worth billions hidden in a New Mexico cavern that was annexed as part of the White Sands Missile Range.
- Blue Bloods (10/9c, CBS): While Erin (Bridget Moynahan) hires an image consultant for her D.A. campaign, father/commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with NYC’s transit chief over a patrol program causing injuries within the department.
ON THE STREAM:
- Servant (streaming on Apple TV+): The fourth and final season of M. Night Shyamalan’s freaky thriller brings the story of the Turners to a shattering end and reveals who exactly Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), the mysterious nanny, is—not to mention the identity of their mystery child. In the opener, Leanne’s war with the Church of the Lesser Saints hits a new peak.
- Dog Gone (streaming on Netflix): Based on the book Dog Gone: A Lost Pet’s Extraordinary Journey and the Family Who Brought Him Home, a family movie stars Rob Lowe and Johnny Berchtold as a father and son who search for their beloved pooch Gonker on the Appalachian Trail.
- The Drop (streaming on Hulu): Pen15’s Anna Konkle stars with Coming 2 America’s Jermaine Fowler as a couple whose tropical vacation to a destination wedding is soured when she accidentally drops a friend’s baby, triggering comical angst among the entire group.
- Sick (streaming on Peacock): From Scream’s Kevin Williamson, a pandemic-era horror film stars Gideon Adlon and Bethlehem Million as BFFs who decide to shelter in place at a family lake house, only to learn it’s not quite as isolated as they’d hoped.