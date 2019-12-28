12 Shows Making Us Excited for 2020 (VIDEO)

The 2010s are done, and it’s the roaring ’20s all over again! And 2020 should be a landmark year for television, even if Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series or HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff won’t be ready in time.

Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix deal is bearing fruit, for example; Cate Blanchett and Al Pacino are starring in their own shows; and Patrick Stewart is getting back in the captain’s chair.

26 TV Shows Ending in 2020 (PHOTOS) The list of shows entering their endgames includes beloved comedies, sci-fi cult faves, and hard-hitting action dramas.

Scroll down to see a dozen upcoming TV shows that will keep us glued to the tube for the next 365 days.

Bridgerton (TBA)

Shondaland’s Netflix era will kick off with this series, created by Scandal veteran Chris Van Dusen, set in the “sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.”

Devs (TBA)

In this Hulu drama from Ex Machina writer-director Alex Garland, a young software engineer investigates her colleagues at a cutting-edge tech company, believing them to be behind the murder of her boyfriend.

High Fidelity (February 14)

Taking over the role John Cusack played in the 2000 film, Zoë Kravitz plays a Crown Heights record store owner revisiting past relationships through music in this Hulu dramedy.

Hunters (TBA)

Al Pacino heads to the small screen for this Amazon Prime series, playing the leader of a group of “hunters” that realizes the Nazi party is alive and well and planning a Fourth Reich in 1977 New York City.

Little Fires Everywhere (March 18)

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington go head to head in this Hulu limited series based on the Celeste Ng bestseller, a story of motherhood, identity, art, and secrets.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Monsters at Work (TBA)

Disney+ is taking Pixar fans back to the animated world of Monsters Inc. with a sequel series following Tylor Tuskman (Ben Feldman) on his quest to join Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) on the Laugh Floor.

Mrs. America (TBA)

Cate Blanchett portrays conservative lawyer Phyllis Schafly — opposite Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, and Elizabeth Banks — in this Hulu miniseries about the proponents and opponents of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Run (TBA)

Fleabag Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge executive-produces this HBO comedic thriller, in which Unbelievable’s Merritt Wever plays a woman who “gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.”

Selena: The Series (TBA)

Selena gets another close-up in a Netflix biopic series executive-produced by the late Tejano superstar’s father and sister, with The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos in the lead role.

Snowpiercer (TBA)

Based on both a 1982 graphic novel and the 2013 film of the same name, this dystopian thriller stars Jennifer Connelly as the first-class “voice” of a train circumventing a frozen Earth and Daveed Diggs as the prisoner thrown into in the train’s class warfare.

Star Trek: Picard (January 23)

Patrick Stewart is heading back to the final frontier, reprising his Star Trek: The Next Generation role of Captain Jean-Luc Picard for this CBS All Access series set 20 years after the events of the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Y (TBA)

Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Lashana Lynch, Amber Tamblyn, and Timothy Hutton star in the FX drama, an adaptation of the comic book series by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra about a world in which every male mammal has died except for a man and his pet capuchin monkey.