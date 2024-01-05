Christian Oliver Dies: ‘Sense8’ Actor & His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Caribbean Plane Crash

Isaac Rouse
Comments
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Christian Oliver attends the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, known by his real name Christian Klepser, and his two young daughters have been found dead following the recovery of four bodies from a plane crash off a Caribbean island on January 4, according to NBC News.

The 51-year-old actor, recognized for roles in films like Speed Racer and Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, as well as TV shows such as Hunters and Sense8, was on board a small plane that encountered difficulties and landed in the ocean, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The deceased include his daughters, 10-year-old Madita Klepser and 12-year-old Annik Klepser, along with the plane’s pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, according to the police.

The incident occurred shortly after the single-engine plane took off from Becquia, a small island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that’s popular with tourists. The plane was en route to the island nation of St. Lucia, 65 miles to the north.

A few days prior to the incident, Christian Oliver shared a picture of a sunset beach scene on his Instagram account, extending New Year wishes “from somewhere in paradise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christian Oliver (@christianoliverofficial)

Local fishermen and divers quickly responded to the crash site, and the Coast Guard later recovered four bodies, which were declared dead. The bodies were transported to a mortuary on St. Vincent for post-mortems to determine the official cause of death.

The police force expressed condolences to all those affected by the tragedy, acknowledging Christian Oliver’s contribution to the entertainment industry. Originally from Frankfurt, Germany, Oliver had a notable career playing a detective in the long-running German TV drama Alarm für Cobra 11 and accumulating a lengthy list of acting credits, including Saved By the Bell: The New Class.

David Soul Dies: 'Starsky & Hutch' Star Was 80
Related

David Soul Dies: 'Starsky & Hutch' Star Was 80

Actress Bai Ling paid tribute to Oliver in an Instagram post, revealing they were working together on a movie titled Forever Hold Your Peace, with a scene scheduled to be shot soon. IMDB lists Oliver as playing the character Ivan in the still-in-production movie.”Dear Christian Oliver, with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays,” Ling posted. “He was so nice, works so hard and such a brave actor and a beautiful gentle person, we played lovers in this film, just so so so sad ……. And his daughters were so so young …..”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bai Ling 白灵 白靈 (@iambailing)

Hunters (2020) - Amazon Prime Video

Hunters (2020) where to stream

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny - Disney+

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny where to stream

Sense8 - Netflix

Sense8 where to stream

Speed Racer -

Speed Racer where to stream

Hunters (2020)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Saved by the Bell: The New Class

Sense8

Speed Racer

Christian Oliver

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rose Blanchard in 'The Prison Confessions of Gypsy rose Blanchard'
1
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Candid in ‘The Prison Confessions’ for Lifetime
Glynis Johns
2
‘Mary Poppins’ Star Glynis Johns Dies at 100
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni in 'Law & Order'
3
‘Law & Order’: What to Expect From the Franchise in 2024
Tristan D. Lalla, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' - Season 3, 'The Owl'
4
‘Ghosts’ Season 3 Premiere Storyline Hints at Missing Ghost
Emily Alabi as Mahina, Stephen Hill as Theodore 'TC' Calvin, Jay Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Amy Hill as Teuila 'Kumu' Tuileta — 'Magnum P.I.'
5
‘Magnum P.I.’: Would You Want Another Season or a Movie? (POLL)