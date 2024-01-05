Christian Oliver Dies: ‘Sense8’ Actor & His 2 Young Daughters Killed in Caribbean Plane Crash

Hollywood actor Christian Oliver, known by his real name Christian Klepser, and his two young daughters have been found dead following the recovery of four bodies from a plane crash off a Caribbean island on January 4, according to NBC News.

The 51-year-old actor, recognized for roles in films like Speed Racer and Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny, as well as TV shows such as Hunters and Sense8, was on board a small plane that encountered difficulties and landed in the ocean, according to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The deceased include his daughters, 10-year-old Madita Klepser and 12-year-old Annik Klepser, along with the plane’s pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, according to the police.

The incident occurred shortly after the single-engine plane took off from Becquia, a small island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines that’s popular with tourists. The plane was en route to the island nation of St. Lucia, 65 miles to the north.

A few days prior to the incident, Christian Oliver shared a picture of a sunset beach scene on his Instagram account, extending New Year wishes “from somewhere in paradise.”

Local fishermen and divers quickly responded to the crash site, and the Coast Guard later recovered four bodies, which were declared dead. The bodies were transported to a mortuary on St. Vincent for post-mortems to determine the official cause of death.

The police force expressed condolences to all those affected by the tragedy, acknowledging Christian Oliver’s contribution to the entertainment industry. Originally from Frankfurt, Germany, Oliver had a notable career playing a detective in the long-running German TV drama Alarm für Cobra 11 and accumulating a lengthy list of acting credits, including Saved By the Bell: The New Class.

Actress Bai Ling paid tribute to Oliver in an Instagram post, revealing they were working together on a movie titled Forever Hold Your Peace, with a scene scheduled to be shot soon. IMDB lists Oliver as playing the character Ivan in the still-in-production movie.”Dear Christian Oliver, with tears in my eyes I cannot express the sorrow I felt when our direct Nick called me not long ago, that the plane he took had crashed , including his beautiful 2 daughters and the pilot had all passed! In the Caribbean‘s. He was having holidays,” Ling posted. “He was so nice, works so hard and such a brave actor and a beautiful gentle person, we played lovers in this film, just so so so sad ……. And his daughters were so so young …..”