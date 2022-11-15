The Al Pacino-led Hunters will end with Season 2 on Prime Video.

Hunters is a fictional story about Nazi hunters who discover hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials in 1977 New York City. Along with news of its impending end was the release date for the last batch of episodes. Hunters Season 2 will premiere Friday, January 13, 2023, per Variety.

Season 1 ended on a major plot twist revealing that Adolf Hitler was actually alive, as was his wife, Eva Braun. In Season 2, Adolf Hitler will be played by Udo Kier (The Kingdom), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) joins the cast as a Nazi hunter named Chava Apfelbaum. The Season 1 finale left the fate of Pacino’s Meyer Offerman up in the air, but Season 2 photos shared with Entertainment Weekly reveal he is alive and will return in the new episodes.

Meyer’s identity was also a wild finale plot twist, as he revealed he was not the grandfather of Logan Lerman’s Jonah Heidelbaum like he said, but rather the Nazi who killed his grandfather. He altered his appearance to resemble the man and began hunting Nazis to atone for his sins in the war.

Hunters Season 1 debuted in February 2020 and was renewed for its second season in August of that year. In addition to Pacino (House of Gucci) and Lerman (Bullet Train), Prime Video’s Hunters cast includes Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Twelve), Tiffany Boone (Nine Perfect Strangers), Greg Austin (Summer of Rockets), Louis Ozawa (Pachinko), Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Saul Rubinek (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Dylan Baker (The Good Fight), and Lena Olin (Riviera).

Hunters was created by David Weil, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Nikko Toscano executive produces along with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld under the Monkeypaw Productions banner. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon serves as executive producer in addition to having directed the pilot. Nelson McCormick executive produces with Sonar Entertainment’s David Ellender, and Amazon Studios produces alongside Monkeypaw and Sonar.

Hunters, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 13, 2023, Prime Video