It’s been a while since fans last checked in with Prime Video‘s Hunters, but they won’t have to wait much longer as the show returns worldwide on the streamer beginning Friday, January 13, 2023.

In anticipation of the long-awaited second and final season, Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Hunters featuring returning stars Logan Lerman and Al Pacino, among many others. As viewers will recall, Hunters follows a group of vigilantes determined to bring hidden Nazis into the light and deliver swift justice however they see fit.

After an accident derails their exploits in Europe, the Hunters must band back together in the second season to hunt down history’s most infamous Nazi, Adolf Hitler (Udo Kier), who is hiding in South America. As viewers will recall, Pacino’s Meyer Offerman, who turned out to be transformed Nazi Wilhelm Zuchs, a.k.a. The Wolf, appeared to have died at the end of Season 1, but he’ll be woven into Season 2’s story.

By looking back at the past, we learn that Meyer encountered dangerous threats that could have unraveled his secret and exposed his true identity, with explosive reverberations for the Hunters in the present. Alongside Lerman and Pacino, Season 2 features returning series regulars Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin. Meanwhile, Jennifer Jason Leigh also joins the series as a Season 2 regular.

Hunters will also be releasing an official six-episode companion podcast series, Chutzpah: Hunters Presents True Stories of Resistance. The first three podcast episodes arrive Tuesday, December 13, with installments profiling extraordinary true stories of heroism, resistance, and sacrifice during the Holocaust.

The remaining three podcast episodes will drop on Tuesday, January 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere. The companion project from Prime Video, Monkeypaw Productions, and Story Mill Media is executive produced by Jordan Peele and will be hosted by Hunters series creator David Weil, both of whom executive produce the flagship series.

Alongside Weil and Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Phil Abraham, David J. Rosen, Jerry Kupfer, Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, David Ellender, and Matt Loze serve as executive producers. Watch the teaser trailer, above, and catch Hunters when it premieres next year on Prime Video!

Hunters, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, January 13, Prime Video