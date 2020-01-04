2020 Preview: 'Hunters' Creator Says Series Is His 'Pursuit of Justice'

The holiday season is over, but TV has some new gifts you'll never want to return. Settle in for 12 months of fan-favorite stars (Fran Drescher, Edie Falco), inspiring physical feats (the Olympics), new streaming services, and another must-see season of Outlander.

Al Pacino is mesmerizing as Meyer Offerman, a Jewish business titan who secretly organizes an unlikely group of so-called Hunters in 1977 New York City.

Their prey? A cabal of undercover Nazi bigwigs plotting to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. "This is not murder — this is mitzvah [Yiddish for 'good deed']," Offerman preaches.

2020 Preview: 8 Reboots & Spinoffs Coming to TV (PHOTOS) Get the inside scoop on continuations and new versions of fave series like 'Star Trek,' '9-1-1,' 'TWD,' and more.

Like-minded young man Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman) leads the group's bloody missions, which include Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvany), an unconventional nun.

"The show is many things," creator David Weil says of the 10-episode series (Jordan Peele also serves as an executive producer). "It's a coming-of-age tale, a historical drama and a vengeance thriller. Think of it as an Arthur Miller morality play imbued with overtones of a Frank Miller graphic novel."

Weil was inspired to "don the vigilante cape," he says, after hearing stories from his Holocaust-survivor grandmother. "They felt like the stuff of comic books, with grand battles between good and evil," he admits, while adding, "In my own way, Hunters is my pursuit of justice."

Hunters, Series Premiere, Friday, February 21, Prime Video