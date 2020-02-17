‘Hunters’: 3 Things to Know About Amazon’s Anti-Nazi Vigilante Series

Set in a gritty 1977 New York, the chilling revenge thriller Hunters pits a determined band of vigilantes against a cabal of aging Nazis and their fanatic American acolytes bent on establishing a Fourth Reich in the U.S.

Here’s a quick primer before you binge.

1. Heroes of all stripes band together.

The avenging angels include wealthy Auschwitz survivor Meyer Offerman (a riveting Al Pacino), Sister Harriet (Kate Mulvaney), an unusual nun; black activist Roxy Jones (Tiffany Boone); and young pot dealer Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), grieving over the murder of his grandmother, also a Holocaust survivor.

2. It’s based in fact.

Countless Nazis escaped to the States after WWII, but real-life Nazi hunters depended on the courts for justice rather than executing them.

3. It’s a morality tale.

The question posed here, says creator David Weil: “If you hunt monsters, do you risk becoming a monster yourself?”

Hunters, Series Premiere, Friday, February 21, Amazon Prime Video