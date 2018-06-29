A 'Buffy' Scavenger Hunt & More Interactive Experiences at Comic-Con 2018

For TV fanatics heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2018 this July, there are plenty of exciting ways to actually get involved.

Not sure what's out there? Well, we have you covered. Scroll down for a look at the growing list of fun activations and immersive experiences in store. Plus, find out how to sign up!

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Vampire Hunt

Are you a Buffy fan? Do you want to score some free swag? Then go to Shop.Fox.com to sign up and become a Vampire Hunt Slayer. The event taking place Saturday, July 21, is an activation presented by 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, which invites attendees to participate in its first Buffy Vampire Hunt throughout San Diego.

Maps and clues will be provided to participants who sign up online ahead of time, and during the hunt, fans will be rewarded with fun prizes including Buffy Funko figures, pins, t-shirts, stickers, posters, comics, and much more.

Others who are participating in the activation include Simon & Schuster, who are behind Kiersten White's Slayer book series based in the world of Buffy, Little, Brown Books for Young Readers who are behind Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New School Nightmare, and Quirk Books who present Buffy the Vampire Slayer: A Picture Book.

Also: HarperCollins will release How to Slay the Buffy Way in October, Insight Editions created the infographic guide Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Slayer Stats: The Complete Infographic Guide to All Things Buffy, and Dark Horse continued to create Buffy comics and graphics.

For those not lucky enough to be there in person, they can follow along via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

If you're ready for an interactive experience like no other, then Freeform's Cloak & Dagger activation may be your cup of tea. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT on Thursday, July 19, fans can head to Petco Park's "The Experience" for two different activations over the course of the convention.

In the first activation, you will recreate the moment when Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy's (Olivia Holt) powers interact by being harnessed into bungees that propel you backwards.

During this physical activation, slow-mo cameras will capture the action and will add an overlay effect that appears as if the light and dark energy are being emitted from the participants. As a keepsake, fans will be given shareable videos of their experience from the event.

For the second activation, fans can stop by the ROXXON Corp station where they get to create their own badge and lanyard. Each badge will include a special code that connects to a variety of prizes from Sony PlayStation Vue and Freeform. After making their lanyards and badges, fans will get to pose for a photo in front of the ROXXON Corp sign.

Mr. Mercedes Immersive Experience

Taking place throughout the convention's 4-day run, this interactive experience for Audience Network's Stephen King-inspired series Mr. Mercedes has fans participating in a slew of activities at 643 G St between 10-6:00 p.m. everyday.

You can also participate in an augmented reality adventure game, in which you download the app to take part in this AR-driven investigation to help Detective Bill Hodges (Brendan Gleeson) crack the case. If you do, rewards will be at the ready.

There will also be a virtual reality escape room game in which fans will be immersed in Brady's (Harry Treadaway) lair. Fans can also visit a recreation of Mr. Mercedes' physical world with Finders Keepers, Mercy General Hospital and Brady's lair, using real props. See Brady come to life through projection mapping as he "sleeps" in his hospital bed.

And last but not least, you can also have your photo taken and transformed into Brady's face for a special socially shareable GIF. Register early for the event here!

Stay tuned for more experiences as they're announced!