Bachelor Nation is going through it. First The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist split, and now Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller have called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

The Bachelorette alum revealed on the April 22 episode of Jason Tartick‘s Trading Secrets podcast that he and Fuller were no longer together. “It’s sad, to be honest with you. It’s really sad,” Grippo said.

Grippo wouldn’t divulge any details about his split with Fuller and said he doesn’t “have anything bad to say” about her. “I just want to respect her during this time and not go into detail on anything, but we’ve definitely ended things,” he admitted. Speculation about Grippo and Fuller’s breakup began when they both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The reality star continued, “She’s amazing, and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.” He told Tartick that he’s “really happy about and excited” about this next chapter of his life.

Grippo and Fuller first met in August 2022 when she was engaged to Johnny DePhillipo, whom she met on Bachelor in Paradise. Soon after Fuller and DePhillipo split, she went public with Grippo, which sparked rumors about when the relationship really started.

During the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 finale, which aired in November 2022, Fuller and DePhillipo addressed the drama face-to-face. DePhillippo brought up rumors that she allegedly cheated on him with Grippo, which Fuller vehemently denied. “I know you know that not to be true,” she said.

Host Jesse Palmer asked Fuller if she was dating Grippo. “Yes, Greg and I are together,” she said, before adding that the allegations that they started dating while she was still engaged were “absolutely not” true.

Grippo became a fan favorite during Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette. Fuller was a contestant during Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor, and she later joined the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.