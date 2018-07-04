'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan': Ed Sheeran's 'All Along the Watchtower' Sets an Eerie Tone in New Promo (VIDEO)
Amazon just released a new promo for its highly-anticipated show, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and you won't want to miss this one.
Based on the popular Tom Clancy novels, the story follows CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) as he finds himself on a dangerous field assignment after uncovering a terrorist pattern.
'Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan': First Look at the Official Trailer for the Amazon Series (VIDEO)
Plus, the official key art for the John Krasinski-starring Amazon series, premiering Labor Day weekend.
Bob Dylan's classic "All Along the Watchtower," can be heard in the trailer but with a pop twist via Devlin and Ed Sheeran. The trailer also confirms that this series is going to be action-packed and adventure-filled — sure to intrigue viewers, no doubt.
The upcoming series is from executive producer and showrunner Carlton Cuse of Lost fame, along with Mace Neufeld who produced the Jack Ryan feature films. The show also starts Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Abbie Cornish (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).
Check out the full new promo below:
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Series Premiere, Friday, August 31, Amazon Prime VideoAlertMe