‘Bridgerton’ Takes Polin’s Love on the Road With Major Global Tour

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Netflix is setting the Ton abuzz as the streamer unveils plans for a major global tour tied to Bridgerton‘s highly-anticipated third season focusing on the love story of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a.k.a. Polin.

The streamer teased the tour on social media, unveiling a lengthy list of locations that the stars are set to visit in celebration of the latest chapter in Shondaland’s Regency-era hit. Among the cities included in the lineup are Amsterdam, Bowral, Dublin & Galway, Johannesburg, London, New York, Rio De Janeiro, Toronto, Verona, and Warsaw.

Additional details beyond the slate of global cities have not been unveiled at this time, but the tour essentially kicked off this past weekend in Australia where Coughlan and Newton made an appearance as the Bowral-based screening of the first Season 3 episode.

No dates have been set alongside these locations, so fans will have to wait and see when the show’s tour will be hitting up a spot close to them. Additionally, this global adventure will include press appearances, fan interactions, and exclusive screenings, so stay tuned for more details about how you can take part in the fun.

In Australia, Coughlan and Newton were joined by Season 3 showrunner Jess Brownell as they surprised fans at an epic screening and took part in plenty of press coverage. With a two-part season, a major promotional tour makes total sense as fans eagerly await new episodes through the summer when Part 2 is slated to drop on June 13th.

Part 1 will drop a month earlier on May 16th, making way for the start of Polin’s romance, which will see Penelope accept Colin’s help when he offers to aid in her search for a husband, unaware that their lessons will have a unique effect on him. Don’t miss it for yourself, keep an eye out for more details on the major tour, and additional coverage here on TV Insider as we approach the Part 1 premiere.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, Netflix