[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for When Calls the Heart Season 11 Episode 3 “Steps Forward.”]

The episode title of the latest When Calls the Heart can apply to Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan’s (Kevin McGarry) this season and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) and Bill’s (Jack Wagner) unofficial investigation into who really (if you ask them) shot Lucas (Chris McNally).

Just because Pike has confessed doesn’t mean that the reporter and retired Mountie of Hope Valley buy it. And so Rosemary is basically forcing Bill to work with her, making for a very fun partnership. “It was the team-up I didn’t know I needed,” Hutton tells TV Insider as part of our weekly When Calls the Heart aftershow, Heart Beats. “Bill was the hurdle for her to get over. She had to win him over. She needed that partnership. She had information and resources, but he also did, and they really needed each other to partner up. I loved the comedy of his reticence to take her on and her perseverance and determination to make that happen.”

Her determination has led her to follow him around town when he’s tried to elude her (he even left his own office!) and “walk and talks.” For Hutton, “Rosemary is made for a walk and talk because her rhythm is so brisk and she talks so quickly.” It’s just too bad we couldn’t see her on The West Wing for one. “I know!” Hutton agrees. “She was made for that show.”

In “Steps Forward,” Rosemary and Bill do have their eyes on businessman Montague (Benjamin Wilkinson) as the mastermind behind the shooting—she even tries to push him about that night during a phone interview for her paper ostensibly about the resort being built—but they’re keeping their options open.

“They end up doing a really good job of turning over every stone in the investigation, and so they’re not willing to rule out him, but they’re also not willing to zero in on him either as the one and only suspect. And so they’re going to pursue other avenues as well,” says Hutton. “As this season goes on, I think what people will find is they might zero in on, ‘Oh, we think it’s this person. We think it is Montague who’s the mastermind.’ But I will say as the season progresses, you’ll become less confident in that call, which I think is really great that Rosemary and Bill pursue it. But I think it’s also a testament to the writing that they don’t just basically give you the answer of who it is and then that’s the only path that’s being explored. New suspects emerge.”

Something—or rather, someone—pushing Rosemary when it comes to her investigation and wanting her own scoops and sources is rival reporter Randall (Brandy Le), who even shows up, much to her dismay, at the photo op for the site of the resort. “She thinks he’s an inferior reporter, and how does he keep on getting ahead?” shares Hutton.

“That relationship with Rosemary and Randall takes a very unexpected turn near the end of the season that it surprised me when I read it. And I think it’ll surprise viewers when they watch it. It’s not romantic,” she quickly adds, so don’t worry, When Calls the Heart won’t be messing with Rosemary and Lee (Kavan Smith). “There is an unexpected turn that is still a rivalry, but not so maybe antagonistic.”

And let’s just say it sounds like we have good reason to worry about how far Rosemary might go and her ending up in trouble due to her investigation. “It does end up culminating in a mess for Rosemary,” Hutton warns. “She’s not in a good situation by the end of the season, and I think it really catches her off guard, her circumstances that she ends up in.”

