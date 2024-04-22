Actress and veteran soap writer Meg Bennett, who played Julia Martin on The Young and the Restless, has died at the age of 75. The Daytime Emmy winner passed away on April 11.

“Meg lost her battle with cancer,” said her obituary in the Los Angeles Times. “Until nearly the end she was devotedly working with children, writing and engaging with her far-flung family and friends.”

Born Helen Margaret Bennett, she grew up in Pasadena, California, and worked as a model before getting her acting and singing break starring off-Broadway in Godspell, followed by the original run of Grease on Broadway. She then landed the role of Liza Walton on the CBS soap Search for Tomorrow in 1974. She also appeared occasionally as a panelist on Match Game.

In 1980 she joined Y&R as Julia Martin, the first of Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) nine wives, a role she played for six years. In the following years she continued to pop up on the show occasionally, her most recent appearance being in 2020.

Bennett was a sought-after writer, working on Y&R, General Hospital (where she also appeared on screen as villainess Allegra Montenegro) and Santa Barbara where she did double-duty on screen as author Megan Richardson.

Her Daytime Emmy came for her writing work on General Hospital. She also wrote for The Bold and the Beautiful, Generations and Sunset Beach.

Eric Braeden paid touching tribute to Bennett. “She was such a bright and gentle lady,” he said. “She was a pleasure to be around and have conversions with…I remember her infectious smile.”

My first “wife” Julia, played by my friend MEG BENNETT, has passed away! She succumbed to the ravages of cancer! I had not seen much of MEG in the last years, except at my 40th anniversary!

She was such a bright and gentle lady! I remember she taught me about the history of… — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) April 22, 2024



In a 1985 interview (per Hollywood Reporter) she said of her career, “I’ll admit, acting makes me a little crazy sometimes: You wait to audition. You wait for the part,” she said. “When you’re writing, you’re in control. I can initiate things on my own when I’m writing.”

Bennett is survived by her husband of 19 years, Sunset Beach co-creator Robert Guza Jr., two stepdaughters, four grandchildren, a brother and a sister.