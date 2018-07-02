'Star Trek: Discovery' to Touch Down at San Diego Comic-Con 2018

Star Trek fans are sure to "live long and prosper" at this year's San Diego Comic-Con 2018, as the CBS All Access hit series Star Trek: Discovery is headed to the annual event.

CBS's announcement reveals that Star Trek: Discovery's presence at the convention will include more than just a star-studded panel, but also a number of activations. On July 20, fans of the series can head to the famed Hall H for a special talk with the cast including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Chieffo, and newbie Anson Mount.

The talk will take place at 1:30 pm PT, and will look back on Season 1, as well as look forward to the future with new details on Season 2. Executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will also be present for the panel, hosted by Tig Notaro — the comedian is set to guest star on the show as Chief Engineer Reno.

This will be the Season 2 cast's first official appearance together, now with the addition of Mount, who was recently added as Captain Christopher Pike, predecessor of Captain James T. Kirk, and head of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Some of the activations that will be available for fans include the show's second annual Gallery Takeover featuring props and costumes from set, chances to win limited edition Starfleet Pins, as well as rides in Pedicabs inspired by the Captain's chair on the U.S.S. Discovery.

Fans can look forward to the Hall H panel and so much more when they attend SDCC later this July. And more news is likely to arise in the coming days, so stay tuned.