Comic-Con 2018: 'Big Bang Theory,' 'Riverdale,' 'The Flash' & More on WBTV's Lineup
Warner Brothers Television Group just announced their 2018 slate headed to San Diego Comic-Con 2018, it's proving to be one fans won't want to miss!
For the second year in a row, The Big Bang Theory will have a presence at the convention — though this year, it's the writers and producers, and not Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and the cast. However, plenty of fan favorite stars will also be in attendance, including Stephen Amell and the Arrow crew, Riverdale's full cast, and even those from The Flash and Supergirl following recent cast shakeups.
And of course, it wouldn't be Comic-Con without the Supernatural guys! Plus, plenty of other buzzed-about series like DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Krypton, as well as new additions Castle Rock, Manifest, and The Originals spinoff Legacies.
Read on for WBTV's full 2018 schedule:
Wednesday, July 18
SNEAK PEEK SCREENINGS, 6:00-10:00 p.m., Ballroom 20:
Freedom Fighters: The Ray (CW Seed)
Manifest (NBC) Pilot World Premiere
The 100 (The CW) "The Dark Year" Early Screening (airing July 25)
Friday, July 20
10:00–11:00 a.m. Young Justice: Outsiders (DC Universe digital streaming service), Room 6DE — Producers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti, art director Phil Bourassa, voice director Jamie Thomasson and members of the voice cast, Troy Baker and Stephaine Lemelin
10:15–11:15 a.m. Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room (CBS), Ballroom 20 — Executive producers and writers
12:30-1:30 p.m. DC Super Hero Girls (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Producer Lauren Faust
12:45-2:00 p.m. Castle Rock (Hulu), Ballroom 20 — World premiere screening of first episode and panel with creators and executive producers Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and stars Sissy Spacek, Bill Skarsgard, Melanie Lynskey, and Jane Levy
Saturday, July 21
10:00-11:00 a.m. Unikitty! (Cartoon Network), Room 6DE — Producers Lynn Wang and Ed Skudder, animation director Anna Hollingsworth and the voice cast, Tara Strong, Grey Griffin, Eric Bauza, H. Michael Croner, Roger Craig Smith
11:00–11:45 a.m. Black Lightning (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton and James Remar and producer Salim Akil
12:00–12:50 p.m. Krypton (SYFY), Indigo Ballroom — Stars and executive producers
1:00-2:00 p.m. Manifest (NBC), Indigo Ballroom — Executive producer Jeff Rake and stars Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas
2:00–2:50 p.m. Legacies (The CW), Indigo Ballroom — Executive producer Julie Plec and stars Danielle Rose Russell and Matthew Davis
3:30–4:15 p.m. Supergirl (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Mehcad Brooks, David Harewood, Katie McGrath and Jesse Rath and executive producers Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller and Sarah Schechter
4:15–5:00 p.m. Arrow (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and Colton Haynes and executive producer Beth Schwartz
5:00–5:45 p.m. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Caity Lotz, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Matt Ryan, Jes Macallan, Courtney Ford, showrunner Phil Klemmer and producer Keto Shimizu
5:45–6:30 p.m. The Flash (The CW), Ballroom 20 — Stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Hartley Sawyer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Danielle Nicolet and executive producer Todd Helbing
Sunday, July 22
10:30–11:30 a.m. Supernatural (The CW), Hall H — Stars Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins, Alexander Calvert and executive producers Robert Singer, Andrew Dabb, Eugenie Ross-Leming and Brad Buckner
11:45a.m.–12:45p.m. Riverdale (The CW), Hall H — Stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry and Vanessa Morgan and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon GoldwaterAlertMe