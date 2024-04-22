‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Reveals Fate of Son Garrison’s Cats Following His Death

Garrison Brown, who died of suicide in March, had three beloved cats whom he adopted.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Janelle Brown updated her followers on their whereabouts.

“Garrison’s cats, Matthew and Patches are thriving at Logan and Michelle’s place and Ms Boots is living her best life with Apsyn and Mitch,” wrote the Sister Wives star.

Logan Brown is another son of Janelle and Kody‘s. Apsyn Thompson is the daughter of Janelle’s sister wife Christine Brown.

The post included photos of the animals in their new homes.

“It was awesome that we could continue to take care of them like he would,” she continued.

Garrison’s final post on Instagram before his death was about his most recent addition to his cat family.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #crazycatlady,” he wrote six days before he died.

Last month, Garrison was found dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In his honor, the estranged Sister Wives family came together for a military funeral service.

Janelle and Kody share five other children: Logan, 29; Madison, 28; Hunter, 27; Gabriel, 22; and Savannah, 19.

Following Garrison’s death, fans shared their outpouring of love through donations to local cat shelters in Flagstaff, Arizona. High Country Humane received $13,000 in donations in his honor.

Janelle received the love with a gracious heart, posting on Instagram.

“I have been brought to tears again,” she wrote. “I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name. Thank you all for your generosity. It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”