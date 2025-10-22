What’s New on Streaming in November 2025
As the weather gets colder, the prospect of staying in and binge-watching films and TV shows is even more appealing.
And November 2025’s slate of streaming offerings include new additions to Apple TV, which will soon be known simply as Apple TV, as well as Disney+ and Paramount+, which are still hanging on to their plus signs.
See that content plus films and TV shows coming to streamers like Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix below.
Apple TV
November 7
Pluribus (Everything to Know)
November 12
Palm Royale Season 2 (Everything to Know)
November 14
Come See Me in the Good Light
November 21
The Family Plan 2
November 26
Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
November 26
WondLa Season 3
BritBox
November 7
Belgravia Season 1
November 25
Shakespeare and Hathaway Season 5
Disney+
November 1
CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time Seasons 1–3
Joy to the World
November 7
Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films
Life-Size
Love+War
The Worst Trip Around the World
Seventeen: Our Chapter
November 8
2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (streaming live at 8/7c)
November 12
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
November 14
Botched Bariatrics Season 1
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails
Madame Web
Very Jonas Christmas Movie
November 21
Biography: Dolly Parton
A Day Late and a Dollar Short
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup
A House on Fire Tempting Fate
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story
November 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge Seasons 4–6
November 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
November 26
The Beatles Anthology
November 28
Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol
November 29
Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 5–8
November 30
Little Angel Season 7
Hulu
November 1
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Season 41
Return to Amish Seasons 1–5
13 Going on 30 (2004)
13 Going on 30 (En Español) (2004)
13 Minutes (2021)
A Knight’s Tale (2001)
A Knight’s Tale (En Español) (2001)
Bad Tidings (2024)
Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Bee Season (2005)
Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
The Best Man Holiday (2013)
Casino (1995)
The Collective (2023)
The Color Purple (2023)
The Color Purple (En Español) (2023)
Deck the Halls (2006)
Downhill (2020)
Epic (2013)
Eragon (2006)
Ever After (1998)
The Family Stone (2005)
Good Luck Chuck (2007)
Happy Christmas (2014)
Happy Christmas (En Español) (2014)
The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
The International (2009)
The International (En Español) (2009)
The Interview (2014)
The Interview (En Español) (2014)
It Could Happen to You (1994)
It Could Happen to You (En Español) (1994)
The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
The Jane Austen Book Club (En Español) (2007)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Julie & Julia (2009)
Julie & Julia (En Español) (2009)
The Juror (1996)
The Juror (En Español) (1996)
Joy to the World (2025)
Just Getting Started (2017)
The Last Duel (2021)
Last Holiday (2006)
Last Holiday (En Español) (2006)
Love Actually (2003)
Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
Neighbors (2014)
The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)
The Princess Bride (1987)
Ride Along (2014)
Ride Along 2 (2016)
Season of the Witch (2011)
The Sound of Music (1965)
Tigerland (2000)
Wish Upon (2017)
November 4
All’s Fair
Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
November 5
The Manipulated
American Murderer (2022)
November 6
Bride or Die
The Food That Built America Season 6
One Piece: Silver Mine Arc Episodes 747-750 (Dubbed)
One Piece: Zou Arc Episodes 751-782 (Dubbed)
One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc Episodes 783-812 (Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America Season 2
November 7
Sovereign (2025)
November 8
Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior Season 1
Paranormal Lockdown Season 1
Sister Wives Season 19
The Baldwins Season 1
A Star Is Born (2018)
A Star Is Born (En Español) (2018)
November 10
Apollo 18 (2011)
Bordertown (2007)
Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
Don’t Breathe 2 (En Español) (2021)
Labyrinth (1986)
The Little Hours (2017)
Midnight Sun (2018)
Skyline (2010)
Villains (2019)
November 11
The Book of Clarence (2023)
The Book of Clarence (En Español) (2023)
55 (2025)
November 13
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3
Biography: Dolly Parton Season 1
Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice Season 1
Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America Season 1
History’s Greatest Mysteries Season 6A
Secrets of the Bunny Ranch Season 1
The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes Season 3A
November 14
Botched Bariatrics Season 1
Death by Fame Season 3
Ghost Adventures Season 19
Moonshiners Season 14
Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Season 4
November 15
Animals on Drugs Season 1
Castle Impossible Season 1
Deadly Women Season 12
Deadly Women Season 13
Deadly Women Season 14
Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation Season 7
Don’t Breathe (2016)
Don’t Breathe (En Español) (2016)
Osiris (2025)
November 17
Sex, Money, Murder Season 1
November 18
Armand (2024)
Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (Dubbed)
November 20
I Survived a Crime Seasons 1–2
The Last Rider (2022)
November 21
Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right
YAIBA: Samurai Legend Season 1B (Dubbed)
YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish) Season S1B (Dubbed)
November 22
Christmas Cookie Challenge Seasons 4–6
Evil Lives Here Seasons 6, 8 & 9
Halloween Baking Championship Season 3
Under Fire (2025)
November 24
Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember
November 25
Girl in the Attic
Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2
Taking the Stand Season 1
The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
November 27
Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)
November 28
Bride Hard (2025)
November 29
Halloween Baking Championship Season 4
Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 5–8
November 30
HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science
Living Proof
The Assistant (2019)
The First Omen (2024)
HBO Max
November 2
I Love LA
November 3
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2
World’s Sweetest Candy Shops
November 4
Holiday Baking Championship Season 12
November 5
Who Hired the Hitman?
November 6
Alex vs ARod
Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas
November 9
Sweet Empire
November 11
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Season 4
November 13
Angela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted
November 14
The Seduction
November 18
Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition
Netflix
November 1
Crazy Rich Asians (2018)
Dear Santa (2025)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
Don’t Worry Darling (2022)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)
Elvis (2022)
Game Night (2018)
Heaven Is for Real (2014)
Isn’t It Romantic (2019)
Joy Ride (2023)
Just Mercy (2019)
Life of the Party (2018)
Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)
Moonage Daydream (2022)
No Good Deed (2014)
Ocean’s 8 (2018)
Paddington 2 (2017)
Ready Player One (2018)
Risen (2016)
The Little Things (2021)
The Nun II (2023)
Tenet (2020)
The Brothers Grimsby (2016)
The Way Back (2020)
Wonka (2023)
November 2
The Outfit (2022)
Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (2025)
In Waves and War (2025)
November 4
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (2025)
Minx Seasons 1–2
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2
November 5
Heweliusz
Just Alice
November 6
Bride Wars (2009)
Death by Lightning (Everything to Know)
The Bad Guys: Breaking In
The Vince Staples Show Season 2
November 7
As You Stood By
Frankenstein (2025)
Groom & Two Brides
November 10
Sesame Street Season 56
November 11
Survivor’s Remorse Seasons 1–4
November 12
A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025)
Being Eddie (2025)
Mrs Playmen
Selling the OC Season 4
November 13
Had I Not Seen The Sun Season 1
Last Samurai Standing
The Beast in Me (Preview)
Unicorn Academy Chapter 4
November 14
In Your Dreams (2025)
Jake Paul vs Tank Davis (live)
Nouvelle Vague (2025)
The Crystal Cuckoo
November 17
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12
November 19
Champagne Problems (2025)
November 20
A Man on the Inside Season 2 (Everything to Know)
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4
The Follies (2025)
November 21
One Shot With Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience (2025)
Train Dreams (2025)
November 26
Jingle Bell Heist (2025)
November 27
Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 (Everything to Know)
November 28
Left-Handed Girl (2025)
See the full list of library and original additions on Netflix this November right here.
Paramount+
November 3
Crutch (Everything to Know)
November 16
Landman Season 2 (Everything to Know)
November 24
Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary Reunion (Everything to Know)
November 29
A PAW Patrol Christmas
Peacock
November 4
St. Denis Medical Season 2 (Everything to Know)
November 6
All Her Fault (Everything to Know)
November 7
Untitled Wicked Special
November 8
Stumble (Everything to Know)
Happy’s Place Season 2 (Everything to Know)
November 24
Bel-Air Season 4
Prime Video
November 3
Nice to Not Meet You
November 5
Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy
November 7
Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (Fall Preview)
Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26
November 10
BAT-FAM
November 12
Playdate
November 14
Malice
November 19
The Mighty Nein
November 21
Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread
Shudder
November 14
The Creep Tapes Season 2
Additional sources: Metacritic, What’s on Netflix