As the weather gets colder, the prospect of staying in and binge-watching films and TV shows is even more appealing.

And November 2025’s slate of streaming offerings include new additions to Apple TV, which will soon be known simply as Apple TV, as well as Disney+ and Paramount+, which are still hanging on to their plus signs.

See that content plus films and TV shows coming to streamers like Hulu, HBO Max, and Netflix below.

Apple TV

November 7

Pluribus (Everything to Know)

November 12

Palm Royale Season 2 (Everything to Know)

November 14

Come See Me in the Good Light

November 21

The Family Plan 2

November 26

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age

November 26

WondLa Season 3

BritBox

November 7

Belgravia Season 1

November 25

Shakespeare and Hathaway Season 5

Disney+

November 1

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time Seasons 1–3

Joy to the World

November 7

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films

Life-Size

Love+War

The Worst Trip Around the World

Seventeen: Our Chapter

November 8

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (streaming live at 8/7c)

November 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

November 14

Botched Bariatrics Season 1

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails

Madame Web

Very Jonas Christmas Movie

November 21

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge Seasons 4–6

November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

November 26

The Beatles Anthology

November 28

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

November 29

Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 5–8

November 30

Little Angel Season 7

Hulu

November 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Season 41

Return to Amish Seasons 1–5

13 Going on 30 (2004)

13 Going on 30 (En Español) (2004)

13 Minutes (2021)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale (En Español) (2001)

Bad Tidings (2024)

Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Casino (1995)

The Collective (2023)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple (En Español) (2023)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon (2006)

Ever After (1998)

The Family Stone (2005)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Happy Christmas (En Español) (2014)

The Heist Before Christmas (2023)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

The International (2009)

The International (En Español) (2009)

The Interview (2014)

The Interview (En Español) (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You (En Español) (1994)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

The Jane Austen Book Club (En Español) (2007)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia (En Español) (2009)

The Juror (1996)

The Juror (En Español) (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started (2017)

The Last Duel (2021)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday (En Español) (2006)

Love Actually (2003)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors (2014)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (2020)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Season of the Witch (2011)

The Sound of Music (1965)

Tigerland (2000)

Wish Upon (2017)

November 4

All’s Fair

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5

The Manipulated

American Murderer (2022)

November 6

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc Episodes 747-750 (Dubbed)

One Piece: Zou Arc Episodes 751-782 (Dubbed)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc Episodes 783-812 (Dubbed)

The Toys That Built America Season 2

November 7

Sovereign (2025)

November 8

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown Season 1

Sister Wives Season 19

The Baldwins Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born (En Español) (2018)

November 10

Apollo 18 (2011)

Bordertown (2007)

Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)

Don’t Breathe 2 (En Español) (2021)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Little Hours (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Skyline (2010)

Villains (2019)

November 11

The Book of Clarence (2023)

The Book of Clarence (En Español) (2023)

55 (2025)

November 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes Season 3A

November 14

Botched Bariatrics Season 1

Death by Fame Season 3

Ghost Adventures Season 19

Moonshiners Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights Season 4

November 15

Animals on Drugs Season 1

Castle Impossible Season 1

Deadly Women Season 12

Deadly Women Season 13

Deadly Women Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation Season 7

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe (En Español) (2016)

Osiris (2025)

November 17

Sex, Money, Murder Season 1

November 18

Armand (2024)

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (Dubbed)

November 20

I Survived a Crime Seasons 1–2

The Last Rider (2022)

November 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right

YAIBA: Samurai Legend Season 1B (Dubbed)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish) Season S1B (Dubbed)

November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge Seasons 4–6

Evil Lives Here Seasons 6, 8 & 9

Halloween Baking Championship Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember

November 25

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up Season 2

Taking the Stand Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

November 27

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

November 28

Bride Hard (2025)

November 29

Halloween Baking Championship Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship Seasons 5–8

November 30

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science

Living Proof

The Assistant (2019)

The First Omen (2024)

HBO Max

November 2

I Love LA

November 3

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking Season 2

World’s Sweetest Candy Shops

November 4

Holiday Baking Championship Season 12

November 5

Who Hired the Hitman?

November 6

Alex vs ARod

Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas

November 9

Sweet Empire

November 11

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown Season 4

November 13

Angela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted

November 14

The Seduction

November 18

Gingerbread Land: The Biggest Little Holiday Competition

Netflix

November 1

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Dear Santa (2025)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001)

Elvis (2022)

Game Night (2018)

Heaven Is for Real (2014)

Isn’t It Romantic (2019)

Joy Ride (2023)

Just Mercy (2019)

Life of the Party (2018)

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)

Moonage Daydream (2022)

No Good Deed (2014)

Ocean’s 8 (2018)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Ready Player One (2018)

Risen (2016)

The Little Things (2021)

The Nun II (2023)

Tenet (2020)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

The Way Back (2020)

Wonka (2023)

November 2

The Outfit (2022)

Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches (2025)

In Waves and War (2025)

November 4

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (2025)

Minx Seasons 1–2

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2

November 5

Heweliusz

Just Alice

November 6

Bride Wars (2009)

Death by Lightning (Everything to Know)

The Bad Guys: Breaking In

The Vince Staples Show Season 2

November 7

As You Stood By

Frankenstein (2025)

Groom & Two Brides

November 10

Sesame Street Season 56

November 11

Survivor’s Remorse Seasons 1–4

November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (2025)

Being Eddie (2025)

Mrs Playmen

Selling the OC Season 4

November 13

Had I Not Seen The Sun Season 1

Last Samurai Standing

The Beast in Me (Preview)

Unicorn Academy Chapter 4

November 14

In Your Dreams (2025)

Jake Paul vs Tank Davis (live)

Nouvelle Vague (2025)

The Crystal Cuckoo

November 17

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12

November 19

Champagne Problems (2025)

November 20

A Man on the Inside Season 2 (Everything to Know)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4

The Follies (2025)

November 21

One Shot With Ed Sheeran: A Music Experience (2025)

Train Dreams (2025)

November 26

Jingle Bell Heist (2025)

November 27

Stranger Things Season 5, Volume 1 (Everything to Know)

November 28

Left-Handed Girl (2025)

See the full list of library and original additions on Netflix this November right here.

Paramount+

November 3

Crutch (Everything to Know)

November 16

Landman Season 2 (Everything to Know)

November 24

Everybody Loves Raymond 30th Anniversary Reunion (Everything to Know)

November 29

A PAW Patrol Christmas

Peacock

November 4

St. Denis Medical Season 2 (Everything to Know)

November 6

All Her Fault (Everything to Know)

November 7

Untitled Wicked Special

November 8

Stumble (Everything to Know)

Happy’s Place Season 2 (Everything to Know)

November 24

Bel-Air Season 4

Prime Video

November 3

Nice to Not Meet You

November 5

Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy

November 7

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Season 2 (Fall Preview)

Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26

November 10

BAT-FAM

November 12

Playdate

November 14

Malice

November 19

The Mighty Nein

November 21

Kathleen Madigan: The Family Thread

Shudder

November 14

The Creep Tapes Season 2

