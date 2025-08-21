Netflix has finally set a premiere date for the long-awaited limited series Death by Lightning, which is executive-produced by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

The star-studded title’s arrival is on the horizon as the streamer also unveils additional details about the historical drama chronicling the story of former president James Garfield (Michael Shannon) and Charles Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen). Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far about Death by Lightning, including when and where to watch, who features in the ensemble, and much more. Stay tuned for additional details in the weeks ahead as Death by Lightning‘s premiere approaches.

When does Death by Lightning premiere?

Death by Lightning will officially premiere on Netflix on Thursday, November 6, with all four episodes available for viewers to binge.

Does Death by Lightning have a trailer?

No, there is not a trailer for Death by Lightning yet, but Netflix has released a poster teasing the project, and you can see it below:

What is Death by Lightning about?

As the logline teases, Death by Lightning tells the stranger-than-fiction true story about the reluctant 20th president of the United States, James Garfield, and his greatest admirer, Charles Guiteau, who also happens to be the man who would come to kill him.

Who stars in Death by Lightning?

Death by Lightning‘s cast includes Shannon and Macfadyen as James Garfield and Guiteau. Joining them in the ensemble are Nick Offerman as Chester Arthur, Bradley Whitford as James Blaine, Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling, and Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield. Guest stars in the series include Alistair Petrie, Archie Fisher, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ben Miles, Kyle Soller, Laura Marcus, Paula Malcomson, Shaun Parkes, Tuppence Middleton, Vondie Curtis Hall, and Željko Ivanek.

Who makes Death by Lightning?

As mentioned above, Game of Thrones duo David Benioff and D.B. Weiss serve as executive producers on the show alongside creator and writer Mike Makowsky and Bernie Caulfield. Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Matt Ross serves as the series director.

Death By Lightning, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 6, Netflix