Welcome to a new neighborhood. Crutch is a spinoff of the CBS comedy, The Neighborhood, which is set to air its last season starting Monday, October 13. A new trailer was just released for the new comedy series, and Crutch’s life gets turned upside down when his family moves back in with him. Plus, see photos from the premiere episode.

Tracy Morgan plays Crutch, a relative of Calvin Butler (Cedric The Entertainer). Find out who else will be joining him and where to watch it. Here’s everything we know about the new show.

What is Crutch about?

Set in the world of The NeighborhoodCrutch centers on its titular character, Francois “Frank” Crutchfield, who goes by the nickname “Crutch.” He is a brash, yet beloved, Harlem shop owner and widower whose world is turned upside down when his grownup son and daughter decide to move back into the family home.

How does Crutch tie into The Neighborhood?

Morgan is set to star on The Neighborhood as Crutch on November 3. Crutch is the cousin of Calvin Butler. Cedric also serves as executive producer of the show.

The logline for the show reads, “Welcome to Family Value – Calvin reaches out to his cousin Crutch to get Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) a sweet deal on a new floor.  However, Crutch insists on coming to L.A. to oversee the work himself, where he drives Tina (Tichina Arnold) crazy — and reveals an emotional vulnerability.”

 

When does Crutch premiere?

Crutch premieres on November 3, the same night that the character is introduced on The Neighborhood, which premieres on October 13 at 8/7c on CBS.

Where can you watch Crutch?

Unlike The Neighborhood, which is a network show, Crutch will only be available to stream on Paramount+. All eight episodes will be available to watch that day.

Who stars in Crutch?

Aside from Morgan, Crutch stars Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Jake, Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen) as Antoinette, Adrianna Mitchell (Snowfall) as Jamilah, Adrian Martinez (The Amateur) as Flaco, Braxton Paul (Sesame Street) as Lisa, and Finn Maloney (Suncoast) as Mase.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Check out the trailer above.

Crutch, who lives in Harlem, shared that he had two beautiful children and grandchildren. He was an empty nester until his daughter’s marriage ended, and his son quit his job and needed a place to stay, so they all moved in with him.

While they are there, Crutch teaches his grandchildren important life lessons like how to ride the New York subway. He also told his son that money can buy happiness, despite him not being happy as a corporate lawyer making $250,000 a year. Plus, he meets a man in a unicorn onesie on the subway, who winds up becoming an unexpected friend.

At the end of the trailer, Calvin and Tina show up and tell him they can give him advice on grown kids living with him. However, they didn’t mean at that exact moment.

Was there another The Neighborhood spinoff?

There was, but it was shelved. It would have been about the Butler sons, Marty (Marcel Spears) and Malcolm, as they tackled a new adventure by leaving their family’s nest to kick off the next chapters of their lives. Their next chapter would have been in Venice Beach, which they moved to in the Season 7 finale.

Crutch, Season 1, November 3, Paramount+

