Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fans rejoice! The mysterious new Albuquerque-set series, titled Pluribus, from creator Vince Gilligan for Apple TV+ is a little less mysterious now that the first clip and key details about the new series are here.

Here’s everything to know about Pluribus!

When will Pluribus premiere?

The first two episodes will premiere on Friday, November 7, and episodes will continue to drop each Friday until December 26 on Apple TV+.

Who stars in Pluribus?

The show stars BCS favorite Rhea Seehorn, who became a standout in the prequel series as the incomparable Kim Wexler. She’s joined in the cast by Karolina Wydra and Carlos-Manuel Vesga, along with guest stars Miriam Shor and Samba Schutte.

The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive produced by Gilligan alongside Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Is there a teaser for Pluribus?

Yes! The first preview clip (embedded above) for Pluribus was released on July 25 and shows an angry-looking woman licking donuts and putting them back in the box. It isn’t much, but it does match with the first description….

What is Pluribus about?

Like those AMC series, this one is also set in Albuquerque, New Mexico. However, it’s not related to the Breaking Bad universe.

The first description for the show tells us, “Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness.”

The show, which was first reported to be in development in 2022, was described by Deadline as “a blended, grounded genre drama” that harkens back to The X-Files (another iconic television series Gilligan wrote, directed, and produced) and has some similarities to The Twilight Zone. “It is said to be in our world while putting a tweak on it, focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way,” the site posted.

The following year, Gilligan offered some additional clues about the series, which was given a two-season order by the streamer, telling Variety that he dubs it “mild science fiction” without crime at the core of the story. “It’s going to be fun and different.” He also teased of Seehorn’s character, “Rhea will be playing a very different character than she played on Saul. … She’s playing a character who is not Kim Wexler, but hopefully people will roll with that. I’m nervous. It’ll be interesting to see how folks react to it.”

Gilligan’s teaser continued, “The world changes very abruptly in the first episode, and then it is quite different. It’s the modern world — the world we live in — but it changes very abruptly. And the consequences that that reaps hopefully provide drama for many, many episodes after that.”

What else is there to know about Pluribum?

Ahead of its Season 1 debut, Pluribum has already been renewed for a second season. Season 1 will run for nine episodes.