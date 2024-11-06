Get Inside the Upside Down For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things Season 5 will officially arrive in 2025. Netflix unveiled that the global mega-hit will drop its eight-episode final season in the upcoming year, nearly 10 years after it debuted in 2016.

The news comes timed to Stranger Things Day, which commemorates November 6, 1983, the date Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in the Upside Down after being kidnapped by a Demogorgon. The date also marks the introduction of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), an extremely powerful young girl who teams up with Will’s friends Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) to find him.

The series, a love letter to ’80s classic genre films, has captured the attention of millions, as strange events unfold in the fictional Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. In addition to Season 5’s premiere announcement, Netflix also unveiled the titles for all eight episodes of the forthcoming final chapter.

Among the installments are: Episode 1 – “The Crawl,” Episode 2 – “The Vanishing of…,” Episode 3 – “The Turnbow Trap,” Episode 4 – “Sorcerer,” Episode 5 – “Shock Jock,” Episode 6 – “Escape from Camazotz,” Episode 7 – “The Bridge,” and Episode 8 – “The Rightside Up.”

Brown, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, McLaughlin, and Schnapp will all be back for the final chapter alongside Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, and more. Season 5 will also see the addition of The Terminator franchise’s Linda Hamilton in a new role.

While loglines for the episodes remain unknown, there’s a lot to be theorized from the revealing titles. Additionally, an exact premiere date or month has yet to be announced. While fans await more news on Season 5, they can also anticipate the expansion of the Stranger Things universe, including the stage production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is coming to Broadway in 2025 and is currently playing on London’s West End. An animated spinoff series is also on the horizon.

Stay tuned for updates on Season 5 and Stranger Things‘ other projects.

