A new sitcom is coming to lift everyone’s spirits on NBC late this fall. Stumble is a cheerleading comedy that follows a once-prominent coach as she tries to reclaim her former glory with a ragtag new team.

The first trailer and more details for Stumble are now available, so read on to find out everything you need to know about the new half-hour series.

Who stars in Stumble?

Leading the series is Jenn Lyon as Coach Courteney, a Texas college cheer coach who, after being fired for drinking with her squad, settles for a new gig at the lesser-known Headltston State Junior College. Meanwhile, Kristin Chenoweth recurs as her former deputy, Coach Tammy, who takes over her former gig at SDSJC, and Taran Killam stars as Courteney’s love interest, Coach Boon.

The series’ cast also includes Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

What is Stumble about?

The logline for the series tells us, “Stumble is an all-new, high-flying comedy about a former champion cheer coach trying to flip the odds by leading a new squad of lovable misfits to victory.” It is a single-camera series in the style of a mockumentary.

Check out the trailer (embedded above) for a taste of the side-splitting (and actually splitting) comedy ahead.

When does Stumble premiere?

The series debuts on Friday, November 7, at 8:30/7:30c on NBC. It will also be available to stream on Peacock the next day after episodes air on broadcast.

What else is there to know about Stumble?

The series is executive produced by Monica Aldama, the coach of the Navarro Junior College squad at the center of the Netflix docuseries Cheer, along with Dana Honor. It is directed and executive produced by Jeff Blitz and written and executive produced by Jeff and Liz Astrof.

