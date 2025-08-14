Peacock is ready to bring a parent’s worst nightmare to the screen with its upcoming adaptation of the twisty psychological thriller All Her Fault.

The new streaming series adapts Andrea Mara’s book of the same name about a mother whose son goes missing after a playdate. The first look at Sarah Snook and Dakota Fanning has been revealed in the photo above, along with other key details about the series.

Here’s a look at everything we know about All Her Fault so far.

When does All Her Fault premiere?

The first four episodes of All Her Fault will premiere on Peacock on November 6, with two new episodes arriving on November 13 and again on November 20.

Who stars in All Her Fault?

The cast for the eight-episode series includes Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud, and Kartiah Vergara.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Megan Gallagher. Also executive producing are Nigel Merchant, Gareth Neame, and Joanna Stevens for Carnival films, along with Snook, Minkie Spiro, Christine Sacani, and Jennifer Gabler Rawlings.

What is All Her Fault about?

The logline for the series tells us, “Marissa Irvine (Snook) arrives to collect her young son Milo from his first playdate, but the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She doesn’t have Milo and has never heard of him. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Plus, the description for the book tells us even more: “As news of the disappearance filters through the quiet Dublin suburb and an unexpected suspect is named, whispers start to spread about the women most closely connected to the shocking event. Because only one of them may have taken Milo — but they could all be blamed . . .”

All Her Fault, Series Premiere, November 6, Peacock