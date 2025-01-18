St. Denis Medical has been renewed for a second season at NBC as the comedy’s first season continues to delight viewers.

But what is there to know about Season 2 so far? We’re breaking down everything you need to know ranging from the cast to when it’s most likely to premiere, below.

When will St. Denis Medical Season 2 premiere?

No official premiere date has been announced quite yet, but considering the show’s debut this past fall, it’s likely to follow a similar route this year.

Who will star in St. Denis Medical Season 2?

Season 2 of the series is likely to see many of the core characters from the mockumentary return. Currently, the cast features Wendi McLendon-Covey as Joyce, David Alan Gier as Ron, Allison Tolman as Alex, Josh Lawson as Bruce, Kahyun Kim as Serena, Mekki Leeper as Matt, and Kaliko Kauahi as Val. Stay tuned for any new additions, and sure-to-be guest stars as we get closer to Season 2’s production and release.

What will St. Denis Medical Season 2 be about?

The series will likely continue to explore the day-to-day lives of the titular hospital’s staff as they tackle different cases of illness and injury. As an underfunded Oregon-based hospital, St. Denis Medical is the perfect catalyst for creating chaos regarding the staff, meaning there is no limit to the shenanigans its team can get up to.

Who makes St. Denis Medical Season 2?

St. Denis Medical is co-created and executive-produced by Eric Ledgin and Justin Spitzer. Meanwhile, Simon Heuer, Ruben Fleischer, Bridget Kyle, and Vicky Luu also serve as executive producers on the show as of Season 1 which is showrun by Ledgin. The series is produced for television by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Spitzer Holding Company.

Stay tuned for what’s in store on St. Denis Medical Season 2 as it takes shape, and don’t miss the rest of Season 1 as it continues to unfold on NBC.

St. Denis Medical, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC