What’s New on Netflix in November 2025: The Complete List
Get ready to head back into the Upside Down and get into the Christmas spirit next month on Netflix.
The streamer has revealed the list of new original and library titles that are being added to its library in November 2025, and Stranger Things‘ first Season 5 chapter leads the pack, along with a wealth of holiday fare and other series and films. Highlights for the new batch of offerings include the historical biopic series Death by Lightning, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, and Netflix’s first new season of Sesame Street.
Read on to find out everything that’s coming to Netflix next month and what’ll be leaving the service soon.
What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2025
November 1
A Very Vintage Christmas
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
Baby Driver
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Back to the Future Part III
Broadchurch Seasons 1-3
Charlie’s Angels
Crazy Rich Asians
Dear Santa
Doctor Sleep
Don’t Worry Darling
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Elvis
Frances Ha
Game Night
Happy Christmas
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
I Know What You Did Last Summer
In the Heights
Isn’t It Romantic
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Mercy
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Life of the Party
The Little Things
Merry Liddle Christmas
The Nun II
Ocean’s 8
Paddington 2
The Patriot
Ready Player One
Tenet
This Is the End
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
The Way Back
Wonka
November 2
King Richard
The Outfit
November 3
Dr. Seuss’ The Sneetches (Netflix Family)
In Waves and War (Netflix Documentary)
November 4
Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix Comedy)
Minx Seasons 1-2
Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Netflix Series)
November 5
Election
Heweliusz (Netflix Series)
Just Alice (Netflix Series)
November 6
The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Netflix Family)
Bride Wars
Death By Lightning (Netflix Series)
The Vince Staples Show Season 2 (Netflix Series)
November 7
A Holiday Engagement
As You Stood By (Netflix Series)
Baramulla (Netflix Film)
Christmas in the Heartland
Frankenstein (Netflix Film)
Groom & Two Brides (Netflix Film)
Labyrinth
Mango (Netflix Film)
My Dad’s Christmas Date
November 8
Countdown: Jake vs. Tank (Netflix Series)
The Emoji Movie
November 10
Marines (Netflix Documentary)
Sesame Street: Volume 1 (Netflix Family)
November 11
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Same Time, Next Christmas
November 12
A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix Film)
Being Eddie (Netflix Documentary)
Dynamite Kiss (Netflix Series)
Eloa the Hostage: Live on TV (Netflix Documentary)
Mrs. Playmen (Netflix Series)
Selling the OC Season 4 (Netflix Series)
November 13
The Beast in Me (Netflix Series)
Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix Series)
Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (Netflix Series)
Koatl Season 1
Last Samurai Standing (Netflix Series)
Moulin Rouge!
The Sandlot
Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad (Netflix Film)
Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (Netflix Family)
November 14
The Crystal Cuckoo (Netflix Series)
In Your Dreams (Netflix Family)
Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Netflix Live Event)
Left: The Story of the Ordinarius (Netflix Film)
NouvelleVague (Netflix Film)
November 15
A Royal Date for Christmas
A Sprinkle of Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
Becoming Santa
Christmas Casanova
Everybody’s Fine
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade
Royally Yours, This Christmas
November 17
Blue Beetle
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12 (Netflix Family)
Selena y Los Dinos (Netflix Documentary)
Zodiac
November 18
Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (Netflix Comedy)
November 19
The Carman Family Deaths (Netflix Documentary)
Champagne Problems (Netflix Film)
Envious Season 3 (Netflix Series)
The Son of a Thousand Men (Netflix Film)
November 20
A Man on the Inside Season 2 (Netflix Series)
The Follies (Netflix Film)
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 8 (Netflix Series)
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (Netflix Family)
November 21
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
One Shot With Ed Sheeran (Netflix Film)
Train Dreams (Netflix Film)
November 24
Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Santa Bootcamp
November 25
Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 (Netflix Series)
November 26
Jingle Bell Heist (Netflix Film)
Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 (Netflix Series)
November 27
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
November 28
Left-Handed Girl (Netflix Film)
The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (Netflix Documentary)
What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2025
November 1
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
November 6
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba Seasons 1-6
November 13
Archer Seasons 1-13
November 14
Madame Web
Smile
November 15
A.P. Bio Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
November 16
Mamma Mia!
November 17
Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Seasons 1-8
November 20
Shahs of Sunset Seasons 3-4
November 22
San Andreas