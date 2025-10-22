What’s New on Netflix in November 2025: The Complete List

Get ready to head back into the Upside Down and get into the Christmas spirit next month on Netflix.

The streamer has revealed the list of new original and library titles that are being added to its library in November 2025, and Stranger Things‘ first Season 5 chapter leads the pack, along with a wealth of holiday fare and other series and films. Highlights for the new batch of offerings include the historical biopic series Death by Lightning, Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2, and Netflix’s first new season of Sesame Street.

Read on to find out everything that’s coming to Netflix next month and what’ll be leaving the service soon.

What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2025

November 1

A Very Vintage Christmas

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Baby Driver

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Broadchurch Seasons 1-3

Charlie’s Angels

Crazy Rich Asians

Dear Santa

Doctor Sleep

Don’t Worry Darling

Dr. Dolittle

Dr. Dolittle 2

Elvis

Frances Ha

Game Night

Happy Christmas

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

I Know What You Did Last Summer

In the Heights

Isn’t It Romantic

Judas and the Black Messiah

Just Mercy

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Life of the Party

The Little Things

Merry Liddle Christmas

The Nun II

Ocean’s 8

Paddington 2

The Patriot

Ready Player One

Tenet

This Is the End

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

The Way Back

Wonka

November 2

King Richard

The Outfit

November 3

Dr. Seuss’ The Sneetches (Netflix Family)

In Waves and War (Netflix Documentary)

November 4

Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things (Netflix Comedy)

Minx Seasons 1-2

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 (Netflix Series)

November 5

Election

Heweliusz (Netflix Series)

Just Alice (Netflix Series)

November 6

The Bad Guys: Breaking In (Netflix Family)

Bride Wars

Death By Lightning (Netflix Series)

The Vince Staples Show Season 2 (Netflix Series)

November 7

A Holiday Engagement

As You Stood By (Netflix Series)

Baramulla (Netflix Film)

Christmas in the Heartland

Frankenstein (Netflix Film)

Groom & Two Brides (Netflix Film)

Labyrinth

Mango (Netflix Film)

My Dad’s Christmas Date

November 8

Countdown: Jake vs. Tank (Netflix Series)

The Emoji Movie

November 10

Marines (Netflix Documentary)

Sesame Street: Volume 1 (Netflix Family)

November 11

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Same Time, Next Christmas

November 12

A Merry Little Ex-Mas (Netflix Film)

Being Eddie (Netflix Documentary)

Dynamite Kiss (Netflix Series)

Eloa the Hostage: Live on TV (Netflix Documentary)

Mrs. Playmen (Netflix Series)

Selling the OC Season 4 (Netflix Series)

November 13

The Beast in Me (Netflix Series)

Delhi Crime Season 3 (Netflix Series)

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 1 (Netflix Series)

Koatl Season 1

Last Samurai Standing (Netflix Series)

Moulin Rouge!

The Sandlot

Tee Yai: Born to Be Bad (Netflix Film)

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 4 (Netflix Family)

November 14

The Crystal Cuckoo (Netflix Series)

In Your Dreams (Netflix Family)

Jake Paul vs. Tank Davis (Netflix Live Event)

Left: The Story of the Ordinarius (Netflix Film)

NouvelleVague (Netflix Film)

November 15

A Royal Date for Christmas

A Sprinkle of Christmas

A Vineyard Christmas

Becoming Santa

Christmas Casanova

Everybody’s Fine

Just Like a Christmas Movie

Meet Me at the Christmas Train Parade

Royally Yours, This Christmas

November 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 12 (Netflix Family)

Selena y Los Dinos (Netflix Documentary)

Zodiac

November 18

Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That (Netflix Comedy)

November 19

The Carman Family Deaths (Netflix Documentary)

Champagne Problems (Netflix Film)

Envious Season 3 (Netflix Series)

The Son of a Thousand Men (Netflix Film)

November 20

A Man on the Inside Season 2 (Netflix Series)

The Follies (Netflix Film)

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 8 (Netflix Series)

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 (Netflix Family)

November 21

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

One Shot With Ed Sheeran (Netflix Film)

Train Dreams (Netflix Film)

November 24

Missing: Dead or Alive? Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Santa Bootcamp

November 25

Is It Cake? Holiday Season 2 (Netflix Series)

November 26

Jingle Bell Heist (Netflix Film)

Stranger Things 5 Volume 1 (Netflix Series)

November 27

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

November 28

Left-Handed Girl (Netflix Film)

The Stringer: The Man Who Took The Photo (Netflix Documentary)

What’s Leaving Netflix in November 2025

November 1

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

November 6

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba Seasons 1-6

November 13

Archer Seasons 1-13

November 14

Madame Web

Smile

November 15

A.P. Bio Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

November 16

Mamma Mia!

November 17

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Seasons 1-8

November 20

Shahs of Sunset Seasons 3-4

November 22

San Andreas