A Man on the Inside will live to solve another mystery as Charles (Ted Danson) plans to go undercover again in Season 2 of the Netflix comedy, which reteams him with The Good Place creator Michael Schur.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the forthcoming chapter, ranging from who is set to star in the comedy’s second season to what plot the show may follow. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned as more details emerge.

When will A Man on the Inside Season 2 premiere?

No premiere date for Season 2 of A Man on the Inside has been set, but stay tuned as the latest chapter takes shape at Netflix.

Who will star in A Man on the Inside Season 2?

As mentioned above, Danson will reprise his role as Charles in the upcoming season, and we’re anticipating the likely return of Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephanie Beatriz, Lilah Richcreek Estrada, Eugene Cordero, and Stephen McKinley Henderson, among others. When it comes to Season 2, the show is adding Danson’s real-life wife, Mary Steenburgen, in the role of Mona Margadoff, a former musician who factors heavily into the cast that Charles will try to solve.

What is A Man on the Inside about?

A Man on the Inside follows Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a private investigator. Taking on the job of a mole, he plays an integral role in a secret investigation, which is set at a nursing home in Season 1. It’s unclear where his next case will take him, but we have a feeling he’ll be branching out in Season 2.

Who makes A Man on the Inside Season 2?

As mentioned above, Michael Schur serves as the series creator, basing the show on the 2021 documentary The Mole Agent. Schur executive produces the show alongside Morgan Sackett, David Miner, Maite Alberdi, Marcela Santibañez, Julie Goldman, and Christopher Clements. A Man on the Inside hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

