Everybody Loves Raymond is celebrating a major milestone with its 30th anniversary on the horizon, and CBS is commemorating the event with a reunion special.

The comedy originally premiered on September 13, 1996, and fans will get to take a walk down memory lane with the stars and series creator as the network airs the special later this fall, timed to the 20th anniversary of the show’s series finale episode. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know so far.

When will the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion air?

The 90-minute special is set to broadcast on CBS and stream on Paramount+ beginning Monday, November 24, at 8/7c.

Who will appear in the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion?

Hosted by star Ray Romano and creator Phil Rosenthal, the celebration will also include candid conversations with castmates, including Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten.

What is the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion about?

The special will look back on the beloved comedy that aired for nine seasons on CBS, airing 20 years after the series finale. Audiences will return to the Barone living room for another night with America’s beloved sitcom family. In addition to cast commentary, the evening will also feature never-before-seen outtakes from the cast on how they became so popular among audiences. The special will also include a tribute to late stars Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, whose portrayals of Marie and Frank Barone remain iconic.

Who makes the Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion?

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion is produced by Fulwell Entertainment and is executive produced for TV by Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski.

Don’t miss it! Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead, and let us know if you plan to tune into the special when it airs on CBS.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, Special Premiere, Monday, November 24, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+