[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Landman Season 1.]

The Season 1 finale of Landman had viewers on the edge of their seats with a shocking death and the introduction of a vital new character, played by Andy Garcia, leaving many storylines unfinished.

The biggest question, of course, is how Tommy (Billy Bob Thornton) will handle taking over M-Tex following Monty’s (Jon Hamm) death and after teaming up with head of the cartel, Galino (Garcia).

Scroll down for everything we know about Season 2 of Landman so far.

Will Landman return for Season 2?

A Season 2 of Landman has not been confirmed yet. Season 1 ended with a jaw-dropping finale on January 12, 2025, but, despite many questions being left unanswered, Paramount+ has yet to announce plans for a follow-up.

Still, many cast members seem hopeful that there will be more episodes to come. In fact, Ali Larter, told Elle in January 2025 that production has a timeline set for next season. “I’m like, ‘Just announce it!'” she laughed.

When will Season 2 of Landman film?

Even though a second season has not been officially announced, Thornton teased a potential filming schedule while promoting the series in August 2024.

“I understand that if we’re going to do that, Season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there,” the actor told Entertainment Weekly. “I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”

Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, hinted at a similar filming schedule if Season 2 were to happen. “I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year,” the actress said at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, per Deadline.

Who would be in the Landman Season 2 cast?

While Hamm won’t be able to return to the Paramount+ series due to his character’s death in the Season 1 finale, there are plenty of storylines to dive into for the rest of the cast members — and many have expressed an interest in returning.

“I sure hope [there’s a Season 2] because I had a fun time on this one and it’d be a nice one to do,” Thornton told EW. “I mean, you’d kind of like to at least do a couple of something to get people used to it.”

The show’s co-creator Christian Wallace told TV Insider that there is plenty to explore for Moore in a potential Season 2, as well. “If the show were to go forward, I think everyone involved would love to see more of Cami and more of Demi,” he dished. Wallace also teased the likely return of Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace) and said to “expect more of” an “antagonism” between her and Tommy.

The addition of Garcia to the Season 1 finale was a treat for fans, and Wallace said that he has high hopes for the legendary actor’s return if the show comes back. “I would be excited to see Andy and Billy continue acting together because they’re just such an incredible duo — both obviously just great actors and so fun to watch,” he shared. “As far as Andy’s storyline, what I would hope to see is just what it looks like to have in the cartel a very savvy, smart businessman who happens to be in an illegal business, working alongside Tommy in this legitimate business, and both the rewards and the complications that could bring to both men. I think that would be a fascinating thing to watch play out.”

For Cooper (Jacob Lofland) and Ainsley (Michelle Randolph), there’s a sibling dynamic to continue exploring in a possible Season 2. “If the story were to move forward, I think it would be really fun to see just how these two might be more alike than we think but also just how volatile and explosive their relationship can also be,” Wallace teased.

Larter also seemed down to reprise her role of Angela Norris, and even has some ideas about what will happen next for her character. “We’re going to see, as the [next] season unfolds, that Angela’s going to be in a different place in her life again,” she told Elle. “I think that her priorities have changed, so you’ll see some of that unfolding.”

Other likely returnees include Paulina Chavez, James Jordan, Colm Feore, and Mark Collie.

Landman, Season 1, Streaming Now, Paramount+