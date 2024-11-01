Palm Royale‘s returning for Season 2 at Apple TV+, and while fans await news for the upcoming season of the dramedy starring Kristen Wiig, there are certainly plenty of details that have emerged surrounding the newest chapter.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Season 2 of Palm Royale from casting and a premiere date to possible plot points. Don’t miss it, and stay tuned for more details as they emerge.

Is Palm Royale Season 2 filming?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mindy cohn (@mindycohn)

Filming for Palm Royale began earlier this fall on October 7, according to star Mindy Cohn, who posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram alongside showrunner Abe Sylvia. “In the hands of our fearless and brilliant leader @abesylviamightyreal for Day 1; Season 2 of Palm Royale,” Cohn captioned the photo on Instagram. Adding to the excitement of production is Sylvia’s sweater in the photo — it features a drawing of star Carol Burnett‘s face. Additional word on production remains mum for now, but stay tuned for any updates as filming continues.

Who stars in Palm Royale Season 2?

While no official casting has been announced, we’d anticipate the majority of Season 1’s stars to reprise their roles. Cohn’s post certainly confirms her participation, but other stars we’re likely to see back include Kristen Wiig, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Julia Duffy, Kaia Gerber, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, and Burnett.

Meanwhile, as fans will recall, the fate of Ricky Martin’s Robert was up in the air after he was accidentally shot. Will he return? Only time will tell. As for new additions, a report from Just Jared teased John Stamos was seen on set alongside Wiig, presumably in a yet-to-be-revealed role. TV Insider has reached out to Apple TV+ for confirmation.

What will Palm Royale Season 2 be about?

Season 1 of the series was inspired by the book Mr. and Mrs. American Pie, but as fans saw in the finale, a cliffhanger ending raised plenty of questions and set up various paths for the show to take going forward. While a Season 2 logline or synopsis is unavailable right now, there are several big questions that are lingering, including what’s going to happen now that the true identity of Burnett’s Norma has been uncovered, especially considering that the only character to know the truth, Robert, may actually die.

As fans will recall, Robert learned that Norma wasn’t a wealthy Dellacort, but in fact Norma’s former boarding school roommate, Agnes, who seemingly killed her classmate years prior, assuming her identity and fortune. We’d hope that Season 2 would further explore the ramifications of that reality as well as address Maxine’s (Wiig) relationship with Douglas (Lucas) after she learned he got her manicurist Mitzi (Gerber) pregnant.

Stay tuned for updates and news surrounding Palm Royale‘s second season and let us know what you hope to see when the series returns.

Palm Royale, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Apple TV+