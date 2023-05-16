Arnold’s TV Series Debut, ‘Outlander’ & More in TV Insider Magazine’s June Streaming Guide

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
TV Insider Magazine Fubar Issue
TV Insider

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

Summer is shaping up to be a non-stop ride of streaming fun, but with so much content available, it can be tough to keep up with what to watch. That’s where TV Insider Magazine’s June issue comes in!

The magazine is your go-to guide for what’s streaming each month, and among the highlights in the June issue is the cover story featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, making his TV series debut in Netflix‘s FUBAR, as well as his co-star and Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro. In the feature, the two open up about their dynamic in the action-comedy series in which they play father-daughter CIA operatives.

Additionally, don’t miss an exclusive first look into Outlander‘s forthcoming seventh season — which is said to be one of the biggest seasons yet of the Starz time-traveling drama — in a special preview with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. And find out more about Michael J. Fox’s tale of courage in his new documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

June’s Top 25 also serves as a quick and easy reference for the shows you won’t want to miss this month ranging from FX‘s The Bear on Hulu and High Desert on Apple TV+ to films like Air on Prime Video. Additionally, one of Schwarzenegger’s action counterparts, Sylvester Stallone, enters the reality ring with his Paramount+ series The Family Stallone.

How Sylvester Stallone Got Al Pacino to Appear in 'The Family Stallone'
Related

How Sylvester Stallone Got Al Pacino to Appear in 'The Family Stallone'

These are just a few of the June highlights featured in the latest issue of TV Insider Magazine. Learn more by picking up your own copy on newsstands, ordering online, or subscribing.

And stay tuned to this post as we keep track of all of the June issue’s stories rolling out on TVInsider.com.

Outlander - Starz

Outlander where to stream

FUBAR

Outlander

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Wil Wheaton and Ken Jennings for 'Jeopardy!'
1
Ken Jennings Blasted by Wil Wheaton for Crossing WGA Picket Line
Joe Lando as Sully and Jane Seymour as Dr. Mike in 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'
2
‘Dr. Quinn’ Ended 25 Years Ago, But the Story Continued On-Screen and Off
Phillip and Mattea Roach at gig
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Mattea Roach’s Father Dies After Brain Aneurysm
Sheila Carrasco, Richie Moriarty, and Roman Zaragoza from 'Ghosts' Season 2
4
Ask Matt: ‘Ghosts’ Cliffhanger, ‘Grey’s’ Without Meredith & More
Jeremy Sisto, Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Alana De La Garza, and Katherine Renee Kane Behind the Scenes of 'FBI'
5
First Look: ‘FBI’ Cast Celebrates Milestone in Season Finale