Arnold’s TV Series Debut, ‘Outlander’ & More in TV Insider Magazine’s June Streaming Guide

Summer is shaping up to be a non-stop ride of streaming fun, but with so much content available, it can be tough to keep up with what to watch. That’s where TV Insider Magazine’s June issue comes in!

The magazine is your go-to guide for what’s streaming each month, and among the highlights in the June issue is the cover story featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, making his TV series debut in Netflix‘s FUBAR, as well as his co-star and Top Gun: Maverick actress Monica Barbaro. In the feature, the two open up about their dynamic in the action-comedy series in which they play father-daughter CIA operatives.

Additionally, don’t miss an exclusive first look into Outlander‘s forthcoming seventh season — which is said to be one of the biggest seasons yet of the Starz time-traveling drama — in a special preview with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. And find out more about Michael J. Fox’s tale of courage in his new documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

June’s Top 25 also serves as a quick and easy reference for the shows you won’t want to miss this month ranging from FX‘s The Bear on Hulu and High Desert on Apple TV+ to films like Air on Prime Video. Additionally, one of Schwarzenegger’s action counterparts, Sylvester Stallone, enters the reality ring with his Paramount+ series The Family Stallone.

These are just a few of the June highlights featured in the latest issue of TV Insider Magazine. Learn more by picking up your own copy on newsstands, ordering online, or subscribing.

And stay tuned to this post as we keep track of all of the June issue’s stories rolling out on TVInsider.com.