What’s in ‘Single Drunk Female’ Star Ally Sheedy’s Queue? ‘Maisel,’ ‘Succession’ & More

What's in 'Single Drunk Female' Star Ally Sheedy's Queue? 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' & More

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Ally Sheedy What's In My Queue
Exclusive
Getty Images

Strong opinions? Ally Sheedy’s got plenty as Samantha’s (Sofia Black-D’Elia) overbearing mom Carol on hit Freeform comedy Single Drunk Female (available on Hulu).

“Carol has to completely readjust her relationship with Samantha because Samantha is no longer the messy drunk and is actually a functioning person in the world,” Sheedy previously told TV Insider of the comedy’s second season. “But Carol doesn’t know Sam in that way and is very controlling.” Given that, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Carol “pretty much blows their entire relationship up” in the new episodes.

But when it comes to great TV, the film star (The Breakfast Club, High Art) is a lot more generous. Here, Sheedy tells TV Insider the four shows she’s been binging lately.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Sarah Snook in 'Succession' - Season 4
HBO

Succession, Max

“Of course Succession!” Sheedy extols. “The writing is mind-bending, the storylines are consistently surprising, the camerawork is fascinating and the performances [including Sarah Snook’s Shiv, above] are brilliant. I [have been] looking at the clock every Sunday to tune in to the next episode.”

Amit Rahav and Shira Haas in 'Unorthodox'
Netflix

Unorthodox, Netflix

“I watched it twice,” Sheedy enthused of the limited series about an unhappy arranged marriage, with Amit Rahav and Shira Haas (above). And why? “Because [it gave] fascinating insights into the Satmar sect of Hasidic Jews, because of sensitive, wonderful directing and because of Shira Haas, who is simply astonishing.”

Rachel Brosnahan in 'The Marvelous Mrs Maissel'
Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Prime Video

Sheedy adores the series, now in its final season, specifically “because of a fabulous acting ensemble, and because the cinematography, art design and costume design are breathtaking. And Rachel Brosnahan’s [above] work just makes the whole show for me.”

Michaela Coel of 'I May Destroy You'
HBO

I May Destroy You, Max

Sheedy speaks glowingly of the British black comedy, citing the series’ “incomparable” creator and star Michaela Coel (above). “Her writing is complex and honest and brilliant. Her performance is phenomenal: She can somehow wrest humor from deep pain, and she made me smile through tears while all the while breaking my heart.”

